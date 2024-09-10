7 Green flag female characters from K-dramas: Youth of May’s Go Min Si, Vincenzo’s Jeon Yeo Been, and more

Have you ever wondered what makes a K-drama character a green flag? These characters are so perfect they seem too good to be true. They're kind, supportive, and always there for the main character. But what about the female green flags? Here's a look at some of the most beloved female characters who have captured our hearts.

From the witty and independent Eun-tak in Goblin to the strong-willed Se-ri in Crash Landing on You, these characters have shown us that women can be just as heroic and inspiring as their male counterparts.

They're not just love interests; they're role models who teach us the importance of self-love, perseverance, and friendship. If you’re a K-drama fan, you’ll definitely relate to and admire these wonderful female leads!

1. Go Moon-young - It’s Okay Not to Be Okay

Go Moon-young from It’s Okay Not to Be Okay is a fascinating character. She’s strong and doesn’t need anyone to help her, even though she’s been through many bad things. At first, she seems cold and doesn’t want to talk to anyone. Later, however, she starts to open up and show how much she can love.

Moon-young is very possessive because she’s afraid of being alone. But she uses this feeling to be really loyal and protective of the people she cares about.

2. Cha Eun Jae - Dr. Romantic 2

Cha Eun-Jae from Dr. Romantic 2 is a great character. She works really hard and always wants to improve, showing how much she cares about herself. Eun-Jae is very understanding and can feel what others are feeling, making her a kind and caring partner.

She’s always there for her partner, encouraging them to do their best no matter what happens. Eun-Jae wants to grow together with her partner, showing how much she believes in working together and helping each other. Her hard work, understanding, and support make her a perfect partner for anyone.

3. Yoon Ji Soo - Youth of May

Yoon Ji-soo from Youth of May is a genuinely caring and supportive character. She always puts her loved ones first, showing her selfless nature. Ji-soo’s strength and positivity shine through, even during the most challenging times, making her a reliable and comforting presence.

Her unwavering support and dedication to her partner demonstrate her deep love and commitment. Ji-soo’s ability to stay strong and positive inspires those around her, making her an ideal partner who can be counted on no matter what. Her caring heart and supportive nature make her a true green flag in any relationship.

4. Yoon Hye-jin - Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Yoon Hye-jin from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is independent and sure of herself, showing that she doesn’t need anyone else to be strong. Hye-jin is very kind and always wants to help others, showing how caring she is.

She’s honest and open, so she doesn’t have any misunderstandings. Hye-jin supports her partner’s dreams and goals, encouraging them to do their best. She can be independent and a great partner, making her a perfect match. Hye-jin’s kindness, honesty, and support make her a really good person for any relationship.

5. Hong Cha-young - Vincenzo

Hong Cha-young from Vincenzo is very smart and always thinks of things quickly. She’s brave and doesn’t give up, even when things are tough. What makes her unique is how loyal she is.

Cha-young is always there for her partner, no matter what happens, and she trusts them completely. Her hard work and belief in what is right make her a character you can’t help but like. Whether working as a lawyer or in her personal life, Cha-young’s qualities make her a standout character in the show.

6. Seo Dal Mi - Start-Up

Seo Dal-mi from Start-Up is a really great character. She’s very ambitious and works hard to achieve her goals. Dal-mi has a positive attitude that makes others feel good and always encourages her partner to follow their dreams.

Her determination and never-give-up spirit are inspiring. Whether facing challenges in her business or supporting her friends and family, Dal-mi’s constant support and optimism make her a standout character. Her ability to help others and stay focused on her dreams makes her someone you can’t help but admire.

7. Yoon Se-ri - Crash Landing on You

Yoon Se-ri from Crash Landing on You is a really great character. She’s very resilient and can bounce back from difficult situations quickly. Se-ri is compassionate and wants to help others, even when she’s going through tough times herself. She’s adaptable and can thrive in any situation, always finding a way to make things work.

This makes her a reliable partner who can always be counted on. Whether she’s living in North Korea or supporting her friends and family, Se-ri’s strength and kindness make her an inspiring and admirable character.

