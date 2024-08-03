7 years of The Rose: Tracing the journey of Woosung, Dojoon, Hajoon, Jaehyeong from busking on streets of Hongdae to performing at Coachella

The Rose is a rising South Korean indie-rock band signed with Windfall and partnered with Transparent Arts. And If you're a fan of Korean music, chances are you’ve heard at least one of their tracks, that’s how popular they are!

The band consists of four members: Kim Woosung (vocals, guitar), Park Dojoon (vocals, guitar, keyboard), Lee Hajoon (drums, backing vocals), and Lee Jaehyeong (bass, backing vocals). As The Rose turns 7 today let’s explore their journey going from Buskers at Hongdae to globally recognized stars who performed at international festivals like Lollapalooza and Coachella!

The Rose’s humble beginnings

In the world of music festivals, typically dominated by iconic K-pop groups, The Rose distinguishes itself as a unique Korean rock band that has garnered more recognition overseas than domestically, rising as the kings of K-Rock, The band began their musical journey on SBS's audition program K-pop Star in 2011. Over time, all four members evolved from trainees at various K-pop agencies into accomplished artists with talents in singing, instrumental performance, and songwriting, along with striking looks.

Unlike many K-pop groups that undergo years of training in dance and vocals before debuting, The Rose came together spontaneously. Park Dojoon (keyboardist) and Lee Jaehyeong (bassist) crossed paths while performing on the streets of Seoul, leading to the formation of the band. In early 2015, Dojoon and Jaehyeong were busking in Hongdae, where they enjoyed playing together. However, Dojoon’s busy schedule as a trainee at DSP Media often prevented them from meeting regularly.

He later admitted in a radio interview that his management company disapproved of busking, and he wasn't one to defy them. Despite this, Jaehyeong continued busking and later met Hajoon while practicing in the same studio. The two of them then began searching for a fourth member, and soon after, they started busking together and actively sought out another bandmate.

By the end of 2015, Jaehyeong had recruited Dojoon, who had left his company and returned to busking. The trio formed the indie band Windfall, writing music together, posting cover songs on YouTube, and performing on the streets. When it came time to find their fourth and final member, Dojoon sought out Woosung, whom he had met through a mutual friend. In 2016, The Rose officially signed with J&Star Company, marking a significant milestone in their musical journey.

Global recognition through Sorry

Previously signed to J&Star Company, The Rose terminated their contract in 2020-2021 due to severe mismanagement. Despite this setback, they had already built a strong following before joining J&Star, which facilitated the successful launch of their own label.

On August 3, 2017, the band, now known as The Rose, debuted their mainstream single Sorry, written by Hajoon. On December 14, 2017, Billboard recognized Sorry as one of the best Korean pop songs of the year. By then, the music video had accumulated over 3 million views on YouTube, a remarkable achievement for a rookie group. Later that month, The Rose announced their first European tour, titled Paint It Rose, performing sold-out shows in Brussels, Moscow, Istanbul, London, and Budapest throughout February 2018.

Their singles, including Baby, She's in Rain, and Red, received significant acclaim. However, in 2020 and 2021, the band members faced mandatory military service obligations required by South Korean regulations for musicians.

Becoming mainstream act

In August 2022, The Rose signed with Far East Movement's Transparent Arts as their new label, with Transparent Arts and Wasserman Music representing the band. Upon their discharge in October 2022, The Rose released their album Heal. They also announced the Heal Together World Tour, set to cover North America, South America, Europe, and Asia from 2022 to 2023.

On April 21, 2023, BTS' SUGA, the globally renowned producer and rapper, collaborated with Woosung and the late Ryuichi Sakamoto on a song titled Snooze. This track, featured as the ninth song on SUGA's solo album D-Day, further elevated the group’s international acclaim.

In 2023, The Rose made history as the first Korean indie group to perform at the prestigious Stockholm Lollapalooza, one of the largest rock and pop music festivals. In April 2024, The Rose made a significant impact by performing at Coachella, where they graced The Outdoor Theater stage for two consecutive Sundays, April 14th and 21st. Their performances were met with enthusiastic acclaim, marking a major milestone in their career. The Rose became the first Korean act to perform at both Coachella and Lollapalooza, solidifying their place in the global music scene.

The Rose also performed in India at the 2024 Lollapalooza, sharing the stage with Eric Nam, who had his own set. They delivered numerous hits, including Back To Me, Sorry, and Red, captivating both first-time listeners and longtime fans. The performance was electrifying, drawing in a diverse crowd and leaving a lasting impression with their dynamic energy and engaging presence.

The Rose’s music style

The Rose's music, much like the dual nature of a rose—its beauty and thorns—captures the complexities of life. Their approach blends tender melodies with explosive energy, a theme that resonates deeply throughout their second full album, Dual. Released in 2023, *Dual* achieved a historic milestone by reaching number 83 on the U.S. Billboard album charts, marking a significant achievement for a Korean rock band.

Seven years after their debut, The Rose has stayed true to their identity and the messages they wish to share with their fans, known as Black Rose. Despite their growing international fame, they regard Korea as the core of their activities. While they are open to being categorized as K-pop, they also value being recognized as an indie-rock band with a creative direction that comes from within.

The Rose strives for listeners to connect with their music on a deeply personal level, treating their songs as a companion in life's journey. Fans of K-pop who appreciate their work consistently commend The Rose for their unique style and compelling music, delivered in both English and Korean. Renowned for crafting vulnerable and emotional tracks, The Rose continues to explore and expand their sound. Whether it's their personal touch, experimental approach, strong bond, or the resilience they've shown in staying together, The Rose has proved time and time again that they are here to stay!

