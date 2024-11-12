Lee Joon Gi has long held a special place in the hearts of K-drama fans. Known for his incredible versatility, he effortlessly shifts between intense action roles, emotional dramas, and even light-hearted romance, establishing himself as one of the top Hallyu stars. Here, we will list down TV shows with Lee Joon Gi that highlight his range and remarkable talent.

8 TV shows with Lee Joon Gi that will keep you hooked

1. My Girl

Cast: Lee Da Hae, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joon Gi, Park Si Yeon

Director: Jeon Ki Sang

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2005

In My Girl, Lee Joon Gi plays the charmingly eccentric Seo Jung Woo, who becomes entangled in a love triangle with Yoo Rin played by Lee Da Hae and Gong Chan played by Lee Dong Wook. The story follows Yoo Rin, who is hired to pose as a missing cousin in Gong Chan’s family. The actor's captivating performance as the playful second lead helped establish him as a fan favorite in Korean drama.

2. Iljimae

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Young Ah, Park Si Hoo

Director: Lee Yong Suk

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Historical, Action, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2008

Set in the Joseon Dynasty, the K-drama tells the tale of Yong, an ordinary man who transforms into a vigilante by night to avenge his family’s death. Known as Iljimae, he leaves a single plum blossom as his calling card after each heist. Lee Joon Gi excels as the determined, justice-seeking hero, combining intense action with emotional depth.

3. Arang and the Magistrate

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Shin Min Ah, Yeon Woo Jin

Director: Kim Sang Ho

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Historical, Fantasy, Mystery

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2012

In Arang and the Magistrate, Lee Joon Gi stars as Eun Oh, a magistrate with the unique ability to see ghosts. He encounters Arang played by Shin Min Ah, a ghost seeking to uncover the truth behind her mysterious death. The story weaves fantasy and romance in an eerie yet enchanting setting. Lee Joon Gi brings a mix of grit and vulnerability to Eun Oh, portraying a man burdened with hidden sorrows yet driven by justice.

4. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, IU, Kang Ha Neul, Hong Jong Hyun, Baekhyun, Nam Joo Hyuk

Director: Kim Kyu Tae

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Historical, Romance, Fantasy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is a sweeping historical romance set during Korea’s Goryeo Dynasty. The actor plays the intense and brooding Prince Wang So, who is feared for his scarred face and ruthless personality. His character softens when he meets IU's chacarter, Hae Soo, a woman from the future. The show has garnered a massive cult following and is extremely popular among both new and old K-drama fans.

5. Criminal Minds

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Son Hyun Joo, Moon Chae Won, Lee Sun Bin

Director: Lee Jung Hyo, Yang Yoon Ho

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

Criminal Minds, the Korean adaptation of the popular American series, features Lee Joon Gi as Kim Hyun Joon, a skilled and tenacious profiler in the National Crime Investigation unit. The drama explores the team’s efforts to track down violent criminals, unraveling complex psychological cases. The actor's portrayal of Hyun Joon is intense, with his athleticism and focus adding authenticity to the action sequences.

6. Lawless Lawyer

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Seo Ye Ji, Lee Hye Young, Choi Min Soo

Director: Kim Jin Min

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Legal, Thriller, Action

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2018

In Lawless Lawyer, Lee Joon Gi takes on the role of Bong Sang Pil, a lawyer who uses both his fists and his wits to fight for justice. Having grown up in a violent environment, Sang Pil turns his rage into a pursuit of revenge against a corrupt judge. His performance brilliantly balances the character’s vulnerability and toughness, adding emotional depth to an action-packed series. His chemistry with Seo Ye Ji, who plays Ha Jae Yi, elevates the drama, making it a hit among fans.

7. Flower of Evil

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Moon Chae Won, Jang Hee Jin, Seo Hyun Woo

Director: Kim Cheol Kyu

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Romance

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

In Flower of Evil, Lee Joon Gi plays Baek Hee Sung, a man with a dark past who hides his true identity from his detective wife, Cha Ji Won portrayed by Moon Chae Won. As Ji Won begins to suspect him, Hee Sung’s carefully constructed facade begins to unravel. Lee Joon Gi’s chilling and layered portrayal of a man caught between his criminal history and his family creates an unforgettable viewing experience.

8. Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun

Cast: Jang Dong Gun, Lee Joon Gi, Kim Ok Bin, Shin Se Kyung

Director: Kim Kwang Sik

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Fantasy, Historical, Drama

Seasons: 2

Release Year: 2023

In Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun, Lee Joon Gi steps into the fantastical world of Arthdal as Eun Seom, a warrior destined to change the fate of his people. This drama explores a fictional ancient kingdom, combining rich mythology with intense battles and political intrigue. The actor brings a raw physicality and emotional intensity to Eun Seom, contributing to the high-stakes power struggles.

For fans of K-dramas or anyone new to the Hallyu, the above-mentioned TV shows with Lee Joon Gi are an amazing start to the new journey. It is expected that Lee Joon Gi will continue to showcase his exceptional talent and maintain his position as Korea’s top actor.