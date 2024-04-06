There are many movies like Unlocked in the same genre but with their own twists and turns. Unlocked is a psychological thriller movie, Kim Tae Joon's directorial debut. The movie stars Chun Woo-hee in the lead role alongside Yim Si Wan, Kim Hee Won, Park Ho San, Kim Ye Won, Oh Hyun Kyung, Gikl Hae Yeon, and more.

The plot follows a woman who loses her mobile phone to a dangerous man. The mysterious fellow uses the phone to track the woman’s every move, which turns her life upside down. Without further ado, let's check out some movies that will give you an instant adrenaline boost.

9 best Korean movies like Unlocked

1. The Chaser

Cast: Kim Yoon Seok, Ha Jung Woo, Seo Young Hee

Director: Na Hong Jin

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release year: 2008

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

The plot of the movie follows a former detective turned pimp who races against time to find a missing girl before it's too late. With its intense chase sequences and gripping storyline, this film will leave you on the edge of your seat.

2. Phantom Detective

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Sung Kyun, Go Ara

Director: Jo Sung Hee

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Action, Mystery

Release year: 2016

Where to watch: Netflix

This South Korean action-packed thriller follows a private detective with a mysterious past as he embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind his mother's disappearance. With its intriguing plot twists and intense action scenes, Phantom Detective is a must-watch for fans of Unlocked.

3. Burning

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Steven Yeun, Jeon Jong Seo

Director: Lee Chang Dong

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Mystery

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime

Burning is a mesmerizing psychological thriller that revolves around a mysterious love triangle and a hidden secret. As the tension escalates, viewers are drawn deeper into the complex web of deceit and obsession, making it a compelling watch.

4. Memories of murder

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Kim Sang Kyung, Kim Roe Ha

Director: Bong Joon Ho

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama

Release year: 2003

Where to watch: Netflix

Based on true events, Memories of Murder follows two detectives as they investigate a series of gruesome murders in a rural South Korean town. As the body count rises and the case becomes increasingly complex, the detectives must confront their own limitations to catch the psychotic killer.

5. Mother

Cast: Kim Hye Ja, Won Bin, Jin Goo

Director: Bong Joon Ho

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Thriller

Release Year: 2009

Where to Watch: Netflix

In Mother, a devoted mother takes it upon herself to prove her mentally disabled son's innocence after he is accused of murder. As she navigates through a labyrinth of lies and corruption, she discovers shocking truths that challenge her perception of maternal love and sacrifice.

6. Midnight

Cast: Wi Ha Joon, Jin Ki Joo, Gil Hae Yeon

Director: Oh Seung Kwon

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Release year: 2021

Where to watch: Netflix

The plot of Midnight is quite different from any movie out there. It follows a deaf woman who witnesses a murder and becomes the target of the killer. With its tense atmosphere and gripping storyline, this film will keep you guessing until the very end.

7. Lucid Dream

Cast: Ko Soo, Kang Hye Jung, Park Yoo Chun

Director: Kim Joon Sung

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

Release year: 2017

Where to watch: Netflix

Lucid Dream follows a journalist who uses a lucid dreaming machine to search for clues about his kidnapped son. As he delves deeper into the dream world, he uncovers shocking truths that challenge his perception of reality.

8. Forgotten

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Kim Moo Yul, Na Young Hee

Director: Jang Hang Jun

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Release year: 2017

Where to watch: Netflix

Forgotten is a South Korean mystery thriller that follows a man who returns home after his brother's disappearance, only to discover strange inconsistencies in his family's memories. As he unravels the truth, he finds himself caught in a web of lies and deceit.

9. The Call

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jun Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryoung

Director: Lee Chung Hyun

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Horror, Thriller

Release Year: 2020

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Call explores the consequences of altering the past. The story follows two women who communicate across time through a mysterious phone call, leading to unforeseen consequences. With its suspenseful plot twists and strong performances, this movie will keep viewers guessing until the very end.



A handful of movies, like Unlocked, have been included in the list above. Each movie has a touch of its own version of horror, which will keep the audience hooked till the end. Moreover, including relevant themes in the film makes it retable as well on the edge of the seat the entire time.

