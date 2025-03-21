aespa’s SYNK: PARALLEL LINE encore concert sparks controversy over THIS artist's solo cameo; fans say ‘they need to stop’

aespa recently concluded their SYNK: PARALLEL LINE tour with two highly anticipated encore concerts held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. As one of the leading fourth-generation K-pop groups, aespa’s concerts drew thousands of fans and even featured appearances from top Korean celebrities, making the event a major industry spectacle.

Throughout the two nights, aespa delivered high-energy performances, mesmerizing visuals, and a setlist that celebrated their journey so far. However, while the concerts were largely well-received, a particular segment involving Naevis, the group’s AI-based virtual idol, has sparked heated discussions among attendees and netizens alike.

As part of aespa’s immersive metaverse concept, Naevis has been a central figure in the group's storytelling since their debut. She was initially introduced as a supporting AI character within the SM Culture Universe (SMCU) and later gained even more prominence with her solo debut song Done last year. While Naevis has been featured in various aspects of aespa’s performances in the past, her inclusion in the group’s encore concerts was significantly expanded, leading to strong reactions from fans.

During the original SYNK: PARALLEL LINE tour, Naevis made an on-screen appearance, blending with the concert’s sci-fi-inspired visual elements. However, for the encore shows, her performance was modified to include a full-fledged solo stage, where she performed a new song that was met with mixed reactions.

While some fans praised the performance for pushing the boundaries of technology in live entertainment, others found it disruptive to the flow of the concert. According to reports from attendees and online communities such as Instiz, many concertgoers expressed disappointment, stating that they had paid to see aespa perform live and were instead presented with a pre-recorded segment featuring a virtual idol.

Fans also criticized SM Entertainment for allocating stage time to Naevis when aespa’s four real-life members, Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, could have performed more of their own songs. Many netizens believe that while Naevis is an intriguing addition to the aespa concept, her role should remain secondary and not overshadow the actual group members.

Despite the backlash, there remains a faction of fans who appreciate Naevis as part of aespa’s unique identity and see her presence as an innovation in the evolving K-pop landscape. Some argue that aespa was founded on a futuristic, metaverse-based concept from the very beginning, and rejecting Naevis now would contradict the group’s original vision.

With the conclusion of the SYNK: PARALLEL LINE tour, fans are left wondering how SM Entertainment will handle Naevis’ presence in future concerts. Given the polarizing reactions, the agency might reconsider her role in live performances or find ways to better integrate her into the overall experience without overshadowing aespa.