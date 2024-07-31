10 Best Manhwa To Read If You Like Solo Leveling: From Tower of God to Kill the Hero

Are you a fan of ‘Solo Leveling’? The thrilling journey of watching Sung Jin Woo evolve from a low-rank weak hunter to an incredibly strong player kept us all on the edge of our seats. If you're looking to fill the void left by this manhwa masterpiece, you're in the right place! There are plenty of other thrilling manhwas that can scratch that itch. So let's explore the best manhwas to read if you like ‘Solo Leveling'.

10 manhwa like Solo Leveling:



1. Tower of God

First up, we have Tower of God, a webtoon that takes you on a journey through a mysterious tower where each level is a world of its own. The protagonist, Bam, is on a quest to find his best friend, Rachel, but ends up discovering secrets about the tower and himself.

The story is filled with intricate world-building, mind-bending puzzles, and a range of interesting characters. As Bam climbs each level, the intensity builds, keeping you hooked throughout the journey.



2. Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

Next, we have Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, where the lines between reality and fiction blur. The story follows Kim Dokja, an ordinary office worker who finds the events of his favourite novel occurring in the real world. As the sole reader who knows how the story unfolds, he must use his knowledge to survive in this newly apocalyptic world.

The Apocalypse and survival themes in this manhwa make it quite similar to Solo Leveling. The storyline of this manhwa is unique, with a twist that keeps you guessing till the end.

3. Overgeared

Overgeared is perfect for gamers and fantasy lovers. This manhwa follows the story of Shin Young Woo, an unlucky guy who gets stuck in a VR game and must figure out how to survive in the game world. Initially branded as the worst player, he stumbles upon a legendary class and over-geared items, becoming the strongest player.

The blend of game mechanics and real-world struggles makes it a compelling read. Plus, reading about Youngwoo’s evolution from zero to hero is incredibly satisfying.



4. Return of the Disaster-Class Hero

Imagine being betrayed by your comrades and left to die, only to come back stronger than ever. That’s Return of the Disaster-Class Hero for you. Lee Geon, once the most powerful hero, is back to settle scores after being betrayed and trapped in a dungeon. His return is not just about vengeance but also about reclaiming his rightful place and protecting humanity from monstrous threats.

The action is relentless, and Geon’s journey of seeking revenge is one you won't want to miss.



5. The Beginning After the End

The Beginning After the End combines elements of reincarnation and magic in a fantasy setting. This manhwa follows King Grey, who had unmatched power and wealth in his previous life and is reincarnated into a new world filled with magic and monsters. In the new life, as Arthur Leywin, he gets a second chance to experience life differently.

This manhwa beautifully blends action, adventure, and heartfelt moments, making it a must-read for anyone who loves epic fantasy tales.



6. A Returner's Magic Should Be Special

This manhwa follows the story of Desir Arman, who is transported back in time after a catastrophic event. With knowledge of future disasters, he aims to prepare and protect his world from impending doom.

This manhwa stands out for its strategic battles and the protagonist's determination to change fate. The mix of magic, friendship, and Desir’s relentless pursuit of a better future keeps the story engaging from start to finish.

7. Kill the Hero

Kill the Hero, follows the story of Woojin, who is betrayed by his guild master and left to die. However, he gets a second chance when he is reincarnated right before the betrayal. Then, with a clear goal of revenge, he navigates a world filled with dungeons and monsters, levelling up to kill the one who betrayed him.

The story is dark, intense, and full of twists that keep you glued to the pages. Watching Woojin meticulously plan his revenge is nothing short of thrilling.



8. Regressor Instruction Manual

Regressor Instruction Manual brings a unique twist to the regression trope. The protagonist, Lee Kiyoung, finds himself regressed to the past but with a twist, he has a manual that instructs him on what to do.

The manhwa combines humor, strategy, and action, making it a refreshing read. Kiyoung's cunningly clever use of his knowledge to navigate dangerous situations keeps the story intriguing and fun.

9. The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years

The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years follows Lucas Traumen, once the greatest mage, who is resurrected after 4000 years. Reborn into the body of a weak student Frey Blake, Lucas seeks to reclaim his former glory and unravel several mysteries related to his mage life.

The mix of magical battles, academy life, and Lucas’s impeccable magical capabilities make this manhwa a thrilling read. It’s satisfying to see Lucas break down obstacles with his immense magical powers.

10. Gosu

Last but not least, Gosu is a martial arts manhwa that tells the story of Gang Ryong, a disciple seeking revenge for his master. With incredible martial arts skills, he sets out to find and punish those responsible for his master’s death.

The manhwa is a perfect blend of action and humor. The fight scenes are beautifully illustrated, and Gang Ryong’s journey is both inspiring and entertaining.

So, there you have it! These manhwas are packed with action, adventure, and compelling characters that will keep you hooked. Whether you’re into fantasy worlds, game adventures, or epic battles, there's something here for everyone. Dive into these stories and get ready for an unforgettable journey. Happy reading!