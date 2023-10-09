Why did Eren Yeager turn evil in Attack on Titan? Real reasons EXPLAINED

The finale of Attack on Titan is around the corner and the recurring question from the story continues to be that about the protagonist, Eren Yeager. This character and his choices have been in question for the longest time. Right from the first episode, the spark within in actions and motivations was uncanny. And ultimately, the path that he chose was neither heroic nor something that saved the entirety of humanity. Freedom was never the only working motivation for Eren, it was revenge that he sought.

It was the death of his mother at the hands of a Titan that pushed Eren to chase his quest for freedom and revenge.

Eren's interaction with Historia

The earliest sign of Eren's pivoting towards the dark side dates back to Season 3 when the character happened to meet with Queen Historia. This was when he touched the Queen's hand for the first time. Thus, a connection was established, revealing a horrifying vision of the past, present, and future. Eren, as the possessor of the Founding Titan, began to share the memories of all previous Titan shifters.

This revelation shattered Eren's worldview. He realized the true extent of the conflict between Eldians and the world beyond the walls. The memories he inherited showed the atrocities committed by both sides and the cycle of hatred that persisted for generations. It became clear that peaceful coexistence was nearly impossible.

Breaking the cycle

It became clear to him that humanity was not the victim of the wrath of the Titans. A lot had happened in the past that led to the setup in which they had been living. He thought that the only way to save his people and stop the cycle of hatred was to use the Titans' power to destroy their enemies.

Not only this but finding out about what the rest of the world thought of the Eldians was something that moved Eren to his core. Opening the basement of his childhood home revealed a world far more complex than Eren had imagined. Learning about the outside world's hatred for Eldians and their desire to eradicate them forced Eren to confront uncomfortable truths. This revelation shattered his hopes for a peaceful coexistence.

All in all, it was the systematic dissemination of grief and misery onto him that led Eren to choose the path that he is on now. It will be interesting to see what the anime version of the finale sees. The ultimate fate of the character is yet to be been on the screens on November 4, 2023. All updates from this will be mentioned as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

