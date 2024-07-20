ATE Review: Stray Kids returns with energetic signature style with a splash of soulful melodies

Stray Kids have made their much-anticipated comeback with a brand new album titled ATE and have taken the world by storm. Bringing back their signature style, the group is back to take back their crowns as the kings of K-pop. Starting with a phenomenal title track, Chk Chk Boom, the group explores various genres making the album a well-rounded addition to their extensive discography.

About Stray Kids’ ATE

Name: ATE

Duration: 23 minutes 21 seconds

Number of Tracks: 8

Lead Single: Chk Chk Boom

Producers: 3RACHA (Changbin, Han, Bangchan) among others

Release Date: April 29, 2024

Review of Stray Kids’ tracks from ATE

Mountains

Mountains opens the album with an evocative mix of powerful beats and introspective lyrics. The track starts with a soft piano intro that quickly builds up to a dynamic chorus, reflecting the theme of overcoming obstacles and reaching new heights.

The members’ strong vocal performances are highlighted throughout the song, particularly during the chorus, which is both uplifting and powerful. The use of layered vocals and harmonies adds depth to the track, making it a memorable opening.

Chk Chk Boom

Chk Chk Boom serves as the perfect title track that embodies Stray Kids' signature style. The song features an infectious chorus that is designed to be a crowd-pleaser, with dynamic rap verses that showcase the members' versatility.

The production is top-notch, with a mix of electronic beats and traditional instruments that create a unique soundscape. The choreography for this track is also noteworthy, adding to the overall impact of the song during live performances. Moreover, the surprise cameos from Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman aka Deadpool and Wolverine, make a historic collaboration.

JJAM

JJAM brings a funky and playful vibe to the album. The track's upbeat tempo and whimsical lyrics create a fun and light-hearted listening experience. The fusion of different musical styles, including funk, pop, and hip-hop, showcases the group's experimental edge.

The use of brass instruments and a groovy bass line adds to the track's vibrant and lively feel. The song's structure allows each member to shine, with standout moments in both the vocal and rap sections. The song is a much-needed, delightful addition to the album, offering a refreshing change of pace.

I Like It

I Like It is a smooth, R&B-influenced track that offers a more relaxed, groovy sound compared to the preceding songs. The song's sultry vocals and laid-back rhythm create a soothing atmosphere, making it perfect for a late-night listen.

The production is minimalistic, with a focus on the members' vocal performances and the smooth, jazzy instrumentation. The lyrics talk about the initial stages of falling in love, and the overall vibe of the song is soothing and relaxed.

Runners

Runners is a high-octane track that captures the essence of relentless pursuit and determination. The fast-paced beats and motivational lyrics make it an adrenaline-pumping addition to the album. The song features powerful rap verses and a catchy, anthemic chorus that is sure to energize listeners.

The production is intense, with heavy bass lines and rapid-fire drum patterns that drive the song forward. The song is a perfect example of Stray Kids' ability to create music that is both exhilarating and inspiring.

Twilight

Twilight slows things down with a more mellow and reflective sound. The song's atmospheric production and emotive vocals create a dreamy ambiance, making it a standout ballad on the album. The use of reverb-drenched guitars and soft synths adds to the track's ethereal quality.

The lyrics explore themes of nostalgia and longing, with the members delivering heartfelt performances that resonate deeply with the listener.

Stray Kids

This self-titled track is a powerful declaration of the group’s identity and journey. With its bold lyrics and strong instrumental backing, Stray Kids serves as an anthem of self-empowerment and unity. The song features a blend of intense rap sections and soaring vocal parts, creating a dynamic and compelling listening experience.

The production is grand and cinematic, with orchestral elements that enhance the song's epic feel. The track is a celebration of the group's achievements and a reflection of their unwavering determination.

Chk Chk Boom (Festival Ver.)

The album ends with the festival version of Chk Chk Boom, adding a celebratory twist to the original track. With enhanced beats and a more vibrant arrangement, this version is designed to bring a festive atmosphere, rounding off the album on a high note.

With a richer and more layered production and additional percussion and crowd chant elements that give the song a live performance feel. This version of the title track is a fitting conclusion to the album, encapsulating the energy and excitement that Stray Kids bring to their music.

