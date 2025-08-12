BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Yang Hyun Suk accused of plagiarizing song 15 years later, YG Ent responds after raid

G-Dragon and Yang Hyun Suk, the BIGBANG leader and founder of YG Entertainment, are under investigation for allegedly plagiarising a song for the hitmaker’s 2010 live album called Shine a Light. According to a report from E Daily on August 12, the boy group member was accused by an unidentified person in November 2024 of stealing a song named G-Dragon back in the day. The agency has denied the accusations.

15 years later, G-Dragon is under investigation for copying: Here's what we know

The initial report revealed that the Mapo Police Station in Seoul is currently investigating a complaint filed by composer A in November of last year, which claims that YG Entertainment copied a song he composed without his consent and then produced and distributed it as a part of an album. He is claiming copyright infringement charges.

The concerned song is said to be named G-Dragon, which the complainant claims to have been changed to My Age is 13, by YG Entertainment and singer G-Dragon. The composer also alleges that the track was then promoted as a part of the BIGBANG star’s live album Shine a Light as the song My Age Is 13 + Storm + Hip Hop Gentlemen + G-Dragon, with a runtime of 4 minutes 15 seconds as the 5th on the tracklist.

After receiving the complaint, police questioned some of the individuals involved in the case and conducted 2 raids, at least one of which was said to be at YG Entertainment headquarters in Seoul. A police official was quoted as saying, "The investigation is currently ongoing and we cannot confirm specific details."

A follow-up TV report coverage stated that the accuser, Mr. A, also filed a complaint against Yang Min Suk, the current CEO of YG Entertainment and younger brother of Chairman and founder Yang Hyun Suk, and Choi Sung Jun, the CEO of its subsidiary YG Plus.

YG Entertainment has shared its stance, denying the copying and instead sharing that two songs with the same title were listed during the preparation for G-Dragon's solo concert in 2009.

