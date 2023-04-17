BLACKPINK Members: All about the record-breaking K-pop girl group

One of the most renowned South Korean phenomena of all time, BLACKPINK has managed to create a global name for itself. While the BLACKPINK members have been in the public eye ever since they delivered their debut album titled ‘Square One’ in August 2016, there is so much to explore about these multi talented pop singers namely, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Whether it is "Whistle" or "Boombayah" BLACKPINK has managed to make a global impact in the K-pop genre.

BLACKPINK

Created by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is one of the biggest Korean pop artists of all time. The girl group consists of four multi-talented members, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa. Ever since its debut, BLACKPINK has only achieved more and more fan love and accolades. Around 2020, they became the highest-charting female Korean act on the US Billboard Hot100 chart. They were in fact, number 13 on the list for their hit pop song "Ice Cream" (2020). Not just that, in 2022 the band peaked at number 1 on the Billboard 200 for their second studio album titled ‘BORN PINK’. BLACKPINK’s ‘BORN PINK’ is in fact the highest-selling South Korean album by a female act which has sold over two million copies.

Ahead, find everything from BLACKPINK’s early career to its major milestones, along with a carefully curated breakdown of every BLACKPINK member.

Jennie

Born January 16, 1996, Jennie Kim popularly known as Jennie is one of the biggest South Korean singing sensations who made her debut with BLACKPINK in August 2016. While she gained a lot of attention in the world of pop music, it was not until November 2018, fans got to listen to her single titled "Solo". After a commercially successful singing career, Jennie is all set to make her acting debut later this year where she will be seen as Jennie Ruby Jane in an HBO series titled ‘The Idol’.

Jennie was in fact the very first BLACKPINK member who was discovered through a globally expansive set of auditions. Jennie speaks fluent Korean, Japanese as well as English. While there is no main singer in the group, Jennie has been one of the most renowned rappers in the group. Over the years, Jennie has also established herself as a fashion icon and has influenced young girls all over the world.

Name: Jennie

Jennie Full name: Kim Jennie

Kim Jennie Date of birth: January 16, 1996

January 16, 1996 Age: 27

27 Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Profession: Singer, rapper

Singer, rapper Nationality: South Korean

Jennie Net Worth 2023

With plenty of music projects, acting roles, and brand endorsements including Chanel among several others, Jennie’s net worth in 2023 is estimated at around $14 million USD.

Jennie Music

The BLACKPINK member has a voice that either makes you tap your feet or manages to touch your soul, here are the Jennie songs you shouldn't miss out on;

"Solo" in 2018 for the album ‘Solo’

"Special" (Lee Hi featuring Jennie) in 2013 for the album ‘First Love’

"GG Be" (Seungri featuring Jennie) in 2013 for the album ‘Let's Talk About Love’

"Black" (G-Dragon featuring Jennie) in 2013 for the album ‘Coup d'Etat’

Jennie Awards

With exceptional work in the music industry, the K-pop star has been nominated for a number of renowned awards, read ahead for a list of awards she has won for her exceptional contribution to the world of music.

Brand of the Year Award in 2022 for the category of Advertising Model of The Year - Female

Gaon Chart Music Award in 2019 for the category of Song of the Year – November for "Solo"

Golden Disc Award in 2019 for the category of Best Digital Song (Bonsang) for "Solo"

Philippine K-pop Award in 2018 for the category of Best Female Solo Artist

Weibo Starlight Award in 2021 for the category of Starlight Hall of Fame (Korea)

Lisa

Born on March 27, 1997, Pranpriya Manobal, more popularly known as Lalisa Manobal or Lisa, this BLACKPINK member is an exceptional Thai rapper, singer, and dancer who has managed to win hearts from all around the world. Just like the rest of the members, Lisa made her debut with the group in August 2016, however, it wasn’t until September of 2021, fans actually got to witness her making a solo debut with her single album titled Lalisa. Her single holds the record for being the first female single album to sell more than 736,000 copies in just its release week in South Korea. Not just that, the album’s official music video received over 73.6 million views on YouTube in just the first 24 hours of its release. It made another record of being the most-viewed MV by a solo artist in the primary 24 hours of its release. Lisa’s songs "LALISA" and "MONEY" were in the top 10 of the esteemed Billboard Global 200.

Lisa was the second BLACKPINK member and is in fact the youngest member of the South Korean girl group. She is one of the best dancers in the group. Lisa is fluent in Thai, English, Japanese, and Korean and knows the basics of Chinese as well.

Name: Lisa

Lisa Full name: Lalisa Manobal/Manoban

Lalisa Manobal/Manoban Date of birth: March 27, 1997

March 27, 1997 Age: 26

26 Place of birth: Buriram, Thailand

Buriram, Thailand Profession: Rapper, singer, dancer

Rapper, singer, dancer Nationality: Thai

Lisa Net Worth 2023

Apart from a successful music career, Lisa has also successfully modeled, in fact, she is even one of the global brand ambassadors of Celine which is a beloved French luxury brand. When it comes to Lisa’s net worth in 2023, it is estimated to be around $10 million USD.

Lisa music

Here is a list of Lisa's songs that you will definitely love,

"LALISA" in 2021 for the album Lalisa

"MONEY" in 2021 for the album Lalisa

"SG" (with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion) in 2021 as a Non-album single

Lisa Awards

With her iconic contribution to the music industry, the K-pop star has been nominated for a number of renowned awards, read ahead for a list of awards she has won for her exceptional work until now,

Asian Pop Music Award in 2021 for three categories, Song of the Year – Overseas, Top 20 Songs of the Year – Overseas, and Top 20 Albums of the Year – Overseas for her work in "LALISA"

Bravo Otto in 2022 for the category of Best Newcomer

Gaon Chart Music Award in 2022 for the category of Mubeat Global Choice Award – Female

Hanteo Music Award in 2021 for two categories, Artist Award – Female Solo and Initial Chodong Record Award

Joox Thailand Music Award for the category of Korean Song of the Year for "MONEY"

Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2021 for the category of Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10

MTV Europe Music Award in 2022 for the category of Best K-Pop

MTV Video Music Awards in 2022 for the category of Best K-Pop for "LALISA"

Thailand Master Youth Club in 2021 for the category of Inspirational Role Model for Youth

Weibo Starlight Award for the category of 2020 Popular Artist of the Year

Starlight Hall of Fame (Southeast Asia)

Jisoo

Born on January 3, 1995, Kim Ji Soo, most known by her stage name Jisoo, is an exceptionally loved BLACKPINK member who is a South Korean singer as well as an actress. After her debut with BLACKPINK in August 2016 she has had a spectacular musical career. Apart from that, Jisoo famously made her acting debut when she was cast for a cameo role in ‘The Producers’ which is a 2015 series. Soon she was seen playing a lead role in the famous JTBC Korean series titled ‘Snowdrop’ which is available on Disney+ Hotstar to stream. Apart from plenty of fan love, Jisoo has even received the Seoul International Drama Award for her outstanding performance in ‘Snowdrop’.

When it comes to her singing career, Jisoo delivered her solo debut with the release of her single album titled ‘ME’ on March 31, 2023. The hit Kpop album topped the Circle Album Chart with a record of making over 1.03 million sales in less than 2 days. The album holds the record for being the fastest album to sell more than a million copies and also the best-selling album in South Korea by a female soloist in South Korea. The album’s lead single titled "FLOWER" was not only loved by fans but also became a commercial success. In fact, it also bagged the number two spot on the Billboard Global 200 along with the Circle Digital Chart. According to the UK Singles Chart, Canadian Hot 100, and the NZ Singles Chart, the song became a massive success as it was the highest-charting song by any Korean female solo artist.

Jisoo was in fact the third BLACKPINK member to join the band and soon became their lead vocalist and their preferred harmonizer. Known for being the mood maker of the group, she is fluent in Korean, Chinese, and Japanese. Apart from her contribution to the world of K-pop, she has been a part of several other projects that managed to keep her in the headlines.

Name: Jisoo

Jisoo Full name: Kim Ji Soo

Kim Ji Soo Date of birth: January 3, 1995

January 3, 1995 Age: 28

28 Place of birth: Gunpo, Gyeonggi, South Korea

Gunpo, Gyeonggi, South Korea Profession: Singer, actress

Singer, actress Nationality: South Korean

Jisoo Net Worth 2023

While all the BLACKPINK members have massive income, when it comes to Jisoo’s net worth, she only manages to make jaws drop. With plenty of music and acting projects, she also has several brand collaborations. She has been Dior’s brand ambassador which takes her net worth to a whopping $20 million USD.

Jisoo music

Here are the Jisoo songs you should not miss out on,

"FLOWER" in 2023 for the album Me

"All Eyes on Me" in 2023 for the album Me

Jisoo Awards

With her contribution to the music and acting industry, the Kpop star has been nominated for a number of awards, read ahead for a list of awards she has won for her exceptional work until now,

Seoul International Drama Award in 2022 for the category of Outstanding Korean Actress

Weibo Starlight Awards in 2021 for the category of Starlight Hall of Fame (Korea)

Rosé

Born on 11 February 1997, Roseanne Park or Park Chaeyoung is more popularly known by her stage name Rosé, this BLACKPINK member is another iconic singer and dancer who has managed to make her name. In 2012, Rosé was selected after an audition followed by a four-year-long training period before making her debut in August 2016 as one of the most important members of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. However, it wasn't until March 2021, she finally gave fans a taste of her solo music with her debut. Her single album titled ‘R’ was in the headlines even before its release which managed to sell over 448,089 copies in just its first week making it the top-selling Korean album by a female solo artist.

The album’s lead song titled "On the Ground" was not only well-received by the fans but also gained massive commercial success. It became the highest-charting song on US Billboard Hot100, the UK Singles Chart, and the ARIA Singles Chart by a South Korean female solo artist. In fact, the song earned Rosé two Guinness World Records and even became the first song delivered by a South Korean soloist that managed to rank first on the Billboard Global 200. Apart from “On the Ground,” "Gone" was also one of the top 10 songs in South Korea.

Known for her recognizable vocals and high-hitting notes, Rosé is fluent in English as well as Korean. She has been spotted playing the guitar as well as the piano during BLACKPINK’s performances.

Name: Rosé

Rosé Full name: Roseanne Park

Roseanne Park Date of birth: 11 February 1997

11 February 1997 Age: 26

26 Place of birth: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Profession: Singer, Dancer

Singer, Dancer Nationality: Korean-New Zealand

Rosé Net Worth 2023

With plenty of music projects and brand collaborations like the one with Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Rosé is one of the richest members of BLACKPINK with an estimated net worth of around 18 million dollars in 2023.

Rosé Music

This BLACKPINK member made an exceptional contribution to the world of music with songs like,

"On the Ground" in 2021 for the album ‘R’

“Gone” in 2021 for the album ‘R’

"Hard to Love" in 2022 for the album ‘BORN PINK’

"Without You" (G-Dragon featuring Rosé) in 2012 for the album ‘One of a Kind’

Rosé Awards

With phenomenal work in the music industry, the K-pop star has been nominated for a number of renowned awards, read ahead for a list of awards she has won for her exceptional contribution to the world of music.

Asian Pop Music Awards in 2021 for three categories Best Music Video – Overseas "On the Ground”, Top 20 Songs of the Year – Overseas, Top 20 Albums of the Year – Overseas for the song “On the Ground” and Album ‘R’.

Hanteo Music Award in 2021 for the category of Artist Award – Female Solo

Mnet Asian Music Award in 2021 for the category of Best Dance Performance for her work in "On the Ground"

RTHK International Pop Poll Award in 2022 for the category of Top Ten International Gold Songs for her work in "On the Ground"

Weibo Starlight Award in 2021 for the category of Starlight Hall of Fame (Korea)

Over the years, the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has managed to cultivate a fan following from all across. In fact, their fandom is referred to as the “Blinks.” With collaborations with stars like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and Cardi B, the group has smashed a number of records and the BLACKPINK members have even managed to make an individual identity of their own. BLACKPINK is in fact one of the biggest South Korean groups of all time with only bigger projects that are upcoming in the near future.