BLACKPINK reigns atop December star brand reputation rankings; BTS, Byeon Woo Seok, SEVENTEEN among top 30
BLACKPINK has held onto their top spot on this month's star brand reputation rankings. BTS, SEVENTEEN, Byeon Woo Seok, and more have landed impressive spots among the top 30.
BLACKPINK has once again topped the star brand reputation rankings. BTS, SEVENTEEN, Byeon Woo Seok, Hyun Bin, Lee Jung Jae, aespa, and more stars have landed impressive spots among the top 30 on this month's list. Professional footballer Son Heung Min also claimed a spot among the top 5.
On December 29, the Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the star brand reputation rankings for December. The list was determined through a detailed analysis of these stars' consumer participation, media coverage, community awareness indexes, and interaction, evaluating big data collected between November 29 and December 29.
BLACKPINK stayed strong at their No. 1 spot, enjoying a brand reputation index of 15,230,703 for this month. The girl group members are currently enjoying newfound solo stardom, while anticipation also runs high for their highly-anticipated comeback in 2025, leading to their popularity and rise in brand reputation rankings.
On the other hand, Byeon Woo Seok, who also came second last month, held onto his spot for December. He witnessed a 24.12 percent increase in his score since last month, bringing his total brand reputation index to 9,965,852. The actor has been winning multiple awards at the year-end ceremonies.
On the other hand, singer Lim Young Woong came third with a score of 9,140,823. He also witnessed a 19.25 percent increase in his brand reputation index since November. Soccer star Son Heung Min claimed the fourth spot with a 26.61 percent rise in his score since last month. His total brand reputation index for December is 8,890,378.
Finally, SEVENTEEN rounded up the top five with a brand reputation index of 8,728,103, enjoying a 36.84 percent rise in their score since November.
Check the top 30 here:
- BLACKPINK
- Byeon Woo Seok
- Lim Young Woong
- Son Heung Min
- SEVENTEEN
- BTS
- BIGBANG
- Yoo Jae Suk
- TWICE
- Hyun Bin
- Lee Chan Won
- IVE
- aespa
- Kim Min Jae
- Lee Jung Jae
- Kim Soo Hyun
- Son Suk Ku
- SHINee
- LE SSERAFIM
- Kim Jong Kook
- Kim Nam Gil
- Baek Jong Won
- Hwang Jung Min
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- Lee Young Ji
- Kim Do Young
- Gong Yoo
- Jun Hyun Moo
- EXO
- Kang Daniel
ALSO READ: 2024 Asia Artist Awards Full Winners List: Kim Soo Hyun lifts Daesang, Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon take best couple and BTS' Jimin grabs solo honor