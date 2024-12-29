BLACKPINK reigns atop December star brand reputation rankings; BTS, Byeon Woo Seok, SEVENTEEN among top 30

BLACKPINK has held onto their top spot on this month's star brand reputation rankings. BTS, SEVENTEEN, Byeon Woo Seok, and more have landed impressive spots among the top 30.

By Moupriya Banerjee
Published on Dec 29, 2024  |  12:38 PM IST |  4.5K
BLACKPINK, BTS: images from YG Ent, BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK, BTS: images from YG Ent, BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK has once again topped the star brand reputation rankings. BTS, SEVENTEEN, Byeon Woo Seok, Hyun Bin, Lee Jung Jae, aespa, and more stars have landed impressive spots among the top 30 on this month's list. Professional footballer Son Heung Min also claimed a spot among the top 5. 

On December 29, the Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the star brand reputation rankings for December. The list was determined through a detailed analysis of these stars' consumer participation, media coverage, community awareness indexes, and interaction, evaluating big data collected between November 29 and December 29. 

BLACKPINK stayed strong at their No. 1 spot, enjoying a brand reputation index of 15,230,703 for this month. The girl group members are currently enjoying newfound solo stardom, while anticipation also runs high for their highly-anticipated comeback in 2025, leading to their popularity and rise in brand reputation rankings.

On the other hand, Byeon Woo Seok, who also came second last month, held onto his spot for December. He witnessed a 24.12 percent increase in his score since last month, bringing his total brand reputation index to 9,965,852. The actor has been winning multiple awards at the year-end ceremonies. 

On the other hand, singer Lim Young Woong came third with a score of 9,140,823. He also witnessed a 19.25 percent increase in his brand reputation index since November. Soccer star Son Heung Min claimed the fourth spot with a 26.61 percent rise in his score since last month. His total brand reputation index for December is 8,890,378.

Finally, SEVENTEEN rounded up the top five with a brand reputation index of 8,728,103, enjoying a 36.84 percent rise in their score since November. 

Advertisement

Check the top 30 here:

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Byeon Woo Seok
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. Son Heung Min
  5. SEVENTEEN
  6. BTS
  7. BIGBANG
  8. Yoo Jae Suk
  9. TWICE
  10. Hyun Bin
  11. Lee Chan Won
  12. IVE
  13. aespa
  14. Kim Min Jae
  15. Lee Jung Jae
  16. Kim Soo Hyun
  17. Son Suk Ku
  18. SHINee
  19. LE SSERAFIM
  20. Kim Jong Kook
  21. Kim Nam Gil
  22. Baek Jong Won
  23. Hwang Jung Min
  24. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  25. Lee Young Ji
  26. Kim Do Young
  27. Gong Yoo
  28. Jun Hyun Moo
  29. EXO
  30. Kang Daniel

ALSO READ: 2024 Asia Artist Awards Full Winners List: Kim Soo Hyun lifts Daesang, Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon take best couple and BTS' Jimin grabs solo honor

Credits: Gp Korea
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moupriya Banerjee

An entertainment junkie and a big cinephile. She has a passion for cultivating compelling and impactful stories for her

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles