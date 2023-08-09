BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, TXT and more: Check out K-pop artists nominated for 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and many more made it to the nominations of this year's MTV Video Music Awards. K-pop hits released in 2022-2023 were selected for the nominations, fans are already excited to see their favorite idols getting nominated at the MTV Video Music Awards and can not keep calm to see who wins.

BLACKPINK's Nominations

The K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has bagged in total of four nominations for their power-packed comeback in 2022. The girl group has set multiple records with their songs and is currently taking over the world with their ongoing BORN PINK world tour. The YG Entertainment girl group is nominated in categories like Best Art Direction, Best Editing, Best Choreography, and Best K-pop for their single Pink Venom. They have marked their name as the most nominated group this year.

TXT's nominations

The BIGHIT MUSIC boy group has achieved two nominations for Best Push Performance of the Year and the Best K-pop categories. These nominations are made for their hit song Sugar Rush Ride which is the title track for their album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. The group recently headlined one of the biggest music festivals in the world Lollapalooza as the first ever K-pop group to do so.

Best K-pop category

Previously bagged by BTS in 2019 for Boy With Luv feat. Halsey, in 2020 for their song ON and Butter in the year 2021, Best K-pop category is one of the most looked forward to. In 2022, Lisa became the first female K-pop artist to win this award for her solo debut song LALISA. For 2023, a total of six K-pop acts are nominated for the Best K-pop category including some of the biggest acts as well as emerging artists. The SM Entertainment girl group aespa with their song Spicy, BLACKPINK's Pink Venom, Seventeen's Super one of the two title tracks from the recording-breaking album FML, the rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid which is popular all over the world, the JYP Entertainment's Stray Kids songs like S-Class. Fans have started voting for their favorite K-pop artists on the official website of MTV. The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will be aired on September 12 at 8 pm ET.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Destined With You: SF9’s Rowoon transforms into a handsome lawyer with dangerous secret in new stills