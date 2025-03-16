BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Ruby Experience in Seoul: Rosé to Nam Joo Hyuk, NewJeans, Gong Hyo Jin and more spotted; list of celebs attending

Jennie’s Ruby Experience concert in Seoul was already one of the most awaited solo events of the year, but what truly left fans speechless was the sheer number of celebrities who gathered to witness the BLACKPINK star’s performance. What began as a night to celebrate Jennie’s artistry quickly transformed into a full-fledged A-list affair, with the venue packed with some of the biggest names in K-pop, film, and television.

Fans attending the concert were taken aback as they spotted numerous high-profile figures in the crowd, ranging from top idols and industry seniors to renowned actors and music producers. The guest list read like a who’s who of the Korean entertainment industry, making the Ruby Experience not just a concert but a gathering of star power.

Several fellow idols came to show their support for Jennie, including her BLACKPINK bandmate Rosé. Other notable idols included: TWICE’s Jihyo, Red Velvet’s Irene, Wendy, and Yeri, NewJeans’ Hanni, Haerin, Minji, Hyein, and Danielle, EXO’s Kyungsoo (D.O.), SEVENTEEN’s Dino, GOT7’s BamBam, WINNER’s Yoon, Seunghoon, and Jinwoo, BIGBANG’s Daesung, Wonder Girls’ Sohee, MEOVV’s Ella, Anna, and Narin, Billlie’s Moon Sua and woo!ah!’s Nana.

Jennie’s concert was also attended by some of South Korea’s top actors and entertainers, further elevating the event’s star power. Some of the biggest names in the audience included: Kim Ji Won, Go Ah Sung, Yim Si Wan, Nam Joo Hyuk, Jung Hoyeon, Lee Hyeri, Gong Hyo Jin, Chahee, BiBi, Lee Dong Hwi, Go Kyung Po, Yoo Jae Suk, Bae Mulan and Jung Ryeo Won.

Alongside K-pop idols and actors, some of the biggest figures in the music industry also made an appearance. This included: ZICO, P.O, Gray, Vince, Jung Chul Min, Simon Dominic and Mike WiLL Made-It.

The overwhelming show of support from fellow artists, industry seniors, and global music figures highlighted her impact as a performer and fashion icon. While fans had high expectations for Jennie’s solo concert, the presence of so many celebrities made the event even more unforgettable. From idols to actors, producers, and TV personalities, the Ruby Experience wasn’t just about Jennie’s music; it became one of the most talked-about gatherings of A-listers in recent memory.