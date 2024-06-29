Lisa made her solo comeback with a new single titled ROCKSTAR and took the world by storm. The artists’s fellow group members from BLACKPINK have not shied away from showcasing their support for the artist by sharing the song on Instagram stories and giving a shoutout.

Lisa thanks BLACKPINK's members for showcasing support for her solo ROCKSTAR

On June 28, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her solo comeback with the single ROCKSTAR after three years. Fans and non-fans alike showed the utmost excitement with the music release. Moreover, the BLACKPINK members also took to Instagram to showcase their support for the artist. Jennie shared the music video clip on the story feature and captioned it, “Our f*****g rockstar! LALISA, YOU'RE SO COOL."

Moreover, Jisoo and Rosé also shared clips of the music video on their social media pages and praised the artist for the cool new look. Lisa has reposted each story from the members on her own account and thanked everyone for their heartfelt support.

She writes “I LOVE YOU” to Jisoo, she responds to Jennie’s message with “YOU’RE THE BEST,” and lastly, to Rosé, she says, “MISS U TONS MY ROSIEPOOP.”

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

Lisa’s ROCKSTAR music video was extremely well received by fans, and it garnered 32.4 million views along with 3.4 million likes within 24 hours of its release. She made her debut as a K-pop idol in 2016 with BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo. The group is considered one of the most successful and popular girl groups in the world. Some of their popular songs include BOOMBAYAH, How You Like That, Kill This Love, and more.

The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024. Additionally, she is set to appear in the popular HBO series titled The White Lotus for the third season.

