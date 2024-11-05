When BTS’ Jin ‘wanted to rip off his shirt’ after watching MONSTA X’s Wonho’s sultry performance at MAMA awards

It wasn’t just fans who went gaga over Wonho’s sultry performance as a MONSTA X member at the 2018 MAMA Awards. But BTS’ Jin was also ‘head of heels’ for his industry colleague. We can’t blame him; even the ‘worldwide handsome’ can’t help but be captivated by Wonho’s strong stage presence, so much so that it made Jin almost ‘rip off his shirt.’ So what exactly happened?

Back in the 2018 MAMA Awards in Japan, MONSTA X stunned everyone with their energetic Shoot Out performance. The highlight of the stage was member Wonho, who ripped his shirt open during the dance break. Needless to say, the auditorium was filled with loud cheers, but the special moment happened backstage.

After an intense performance, Wonho was freshening up backstage when he crossed paths with Jin and Jimin. The eldest BTS member didn’t waste a moment to praise the MONSTA X ‘dance machine’ saying, “Wow, I wanted to rip off my shirt too. It was so cool. I liked watching it.” In reply, all Wonho could say was, “Thank you.”

Watch their interaction here:

Jin, the elder member of BTS, was discharged from the military on June 12. Since then, he has been busy with his solo activities. He has appeared in many variety programs and even began premiering his own show, RUN JIN.

Then, after a long wait, on October 25, he returned to his singer mode with I’ll Be There, the pre-release for his upcoming solo album Happy, which is set to release on November 15. In June 2025, he will be reunited with his BTS bandmates and resume group activities.

Wonho, a former member of MONSTA X, was discharged from his military service on September 4, 2024. He debuted with the boy band in 2015 and parted ways in 2019. In 2020, he made his solo debut with his first EP Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me, and its title track Open Mind. He is now gearing up for his first-ever solo USA meet tour WELCOME BACK, WENEE. He will visit Houston, Chicago, New York, Seattle, and more cities starting this December.

