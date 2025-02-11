BLACKPINK's Rosé breaks record with Bruno Mars collab APT, surpasses Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas song

BLACKPINK's Rosé created history by spending 15 weeks on the Billboard chart. The K-pop idol took the internet by storm after the release of her hit track APT. featuring Oscar-winning artist Bruno Mars on October 18. The fun song about a Korean drinking game, APT (pronounced as 'apateu' in Korean), has just reached a new milestone.

The BLACKPINK member dominated several US-exclusive charts and reached several milestones with APT. She just landed a new global achievement with the groovy track, beating the iconic Mariah Carey. As per Billboard's latest announcement on February 10, APT. is currently appearing in the list for 15 consecutive weeks, which is record-breaking. The Rosé and Bruno Mars collaboration is now the longest-standing song on the Billboard chart.

The record was previously held by Mariah Carey with her iconic R&B Christmas track record, All I Want for Christmas Is You. The song stayed on the list for 14 weeks. APT. equaled that record last week and bettered it this week. In a remarkable feat, APT. achieved the record-breaking milestone within a year of its release, while Mariah Carey did it in four years. Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT. is not just the holder of the title but is also reigning as the top-charted song this week.

It is currently at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Exclusive U.S. chart. The achievement will also make her the first-ever K-pop artist to do so. APT. is not just part of the chart but also among the top 5 in its Hot 100 singles list for three consecutive weeks now. It is currently sixth place in the chart.

Rosé had previously reached a historic high of No. 3 for two consecutive weeks, marking the highest ranking ever achieved by a solo female K-pop artist on the chart. During the tracking period of January 31 to February 6, APT garnered 103.9 million international streams and sold over 11,000 digital units outside of the United States.