Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 6: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom dramedy collects Rs 4 crore on Wednesday

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, is doing decent business at the box office. The courtroom comedy drama, directed by Subhash Kapoor, is however seeing a downward trend on the weekdays.

Released on September 19, the film opened with Rs 12.50 crore net. It further witnessed a solid jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 19 crore. The spike was promising, but it couldn't continue at the same pace as the movie witnessed a nominal jump on Sunday, and added Rs 19.75 crore to the tally.

Jolly LLB 3 slips yet again on Wednesday, nets approx Rs 4 crore

Bankrolled by Star Studios, Jolly LLB 3 dropped on Monday and minted Rs 5 crore. It saw a surge on Tuesday, thanks to the discounted ticket fares, when it collected Rs 6.50 crore. However, the movie dipped yet again on Wednesday when the prices came back to normalcy.

As per estimates, the movie netted around Rs 4 crore to 4.25 crore on its Day 6, taking the total cume to Rs 67 crore net. It will wind up its opening week at around Rs 70 crore net, which is a decent figure, but could have been better for a movie debuted with Rs 50 crore in the weekend. When compared to Sitaare Zameen Par and Raid 2, the opening week figure of Jolly LLB 3 will be behind. For the record, the Aamir Khan movie netted Rs 86 crore while the Ajay Devgn-led film earned Rs 88 crore net in their opening weeks.

However, the movie is performing better than Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. It is to be seen whether it can show strong trends in the second weekend, and then on the weekdays to enter the Rs 100 crore club. If the courtroom comedy drama doesn't record a good second weekend, it might not bag a Clean Hit verdict.

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 12.50 crore 2 Rs 19 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 6.50 (est.) 6 Rs 4 - 4.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 67.00 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

