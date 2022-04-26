Box Office: KGF Chapter 2 collects Rs 7.50 crore on day 12; Jersey comes down to Rs 1.70 crore on day 4

As expected, Jersey has shown a major dip in its collections on Monday as the estimates indicate a fourth day business of Rs 1.70 crore for this Shahid Kapoor film. The four-day total now stands at Rs 15.40 crore and the movie is headed towards a lifetime total of Rs 20 crore. The drop in collections on Monday has more or less sealed the fate of the film on the theatrical front.

This also paints a hazy picture for the mid-sized content driven film, which in the pre-pandemic era were termed Saturday films. This content-based genre catering to multiplexes has completely gone out of fashion for the audience, however, we are yet to figure if it’s lack of exciting films in this space or just the single genre format going redundant. Jersey has suffered due to multiple reasons, ranging from the Covid infused delays to competition, though eventually the film too wasn’t as exciting for the audience to step out and experience on the big screen.

Nonetheless these are all retrospective analysis following the theatrical failure, and at the end of the day, it’s the verdict of the audience that holds utmost importance. KGF Chapter 2 on the other hand continued with its excellent theatrical run in the Hindi belts. According to estimates, the movie has collected Rs 7.50 crore on it’s 12th day. The total collections of Yash fronted gangster drama now stand at Rs 322.35 crore.

KGF 2 is a blockbuster and is fast chasing the lifetime collections of Dangal (Rs 375 crore) to emerge the second highest grossing Hindi film of all time. The top spot will be occupied by Bahubali 2 (Rs 511 crore). In 12 days, it has gone past the Hindi 300 crore blockbusters like Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and will soon zoom past Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai and PK. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for box office reporting of all Indian films.

Also Read| Box Office: Vijay starrer Beast drops heavily in the Second Weekend