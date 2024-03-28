Crew and Godzilla X Kong’s advance box office reports look strong; DEETS

Good Friday seems to be proving 'good' for this week's Friday releases. The holiday has come as a boon for the much-awaited Hollywood release, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, and the Bollywood movie, Crew. As per the advance booking reports, both movies are pacing very well and are set to open on a good note.

Godzilla X Kong Advance Booking Report

The latest installment of Godzilla X Kong is releasing in cinemas this Friday. The advance booking sales are a testimony that the live-action adventure franchise holds a strong fan following in India. As of 12:30 PM today, the much-anticipated Hollywood movie has sold 52,000 tickets in the three national chains. The big-ticket movie is heading to sell around 85,000 tickets in PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis (PIC) by the end of the day. Check out the detailed report:

Advance Sales @ 11:45 AM

PVR INOX - 39,000

Cinepolis - 11,000

Total - 50,000

Besides this Hollywood extravaganza, the Hindi film Crew is hitting theaters this Friday and is set to be the second most preferred choice over the weekend.

Crew Advance Booking Report

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the comedy entertainer has made the right buzz among the audience. The fun-filled teaser and trailer of Crew have hit the ball out of the park. Moreover, the music of the film has also been received pretty well by the audience. It goes without saying that the songs Naina, Ghagra, and the remix version of Choli have elevated the excitement to a new level.

Advertisement

The advance booking of Crew comes as a surprise to many as the movie has already crossed the pre-sales of some recently released Hindi movies. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, the comedy-heist film has sold 22,700 tickets in the national chains as of 12:30 PM today. Check out the detailed report:

Advance Sales @ 11:45 AM

PVR INOX - 16,000

Cinepolis - 4,700

Total - 20,700

The Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu starrer Crew is looking for a total pre-sales of 40,000 in PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis (PIC) before its release.

Crew & Godzilla X Kong Opening Day Prediction

As of now, Crew is expected to open with a respectable number of Rs. 8 crore, while the Hollywood live-action movie is likely to take a double-digit start of Rs. 10 crore at the Indian box office. Both movies have a different target audience, but at the end of the day, a clash is a clash!

The Good Friday holiday proves to be a big support for both releases. It will be interesting to see how they perform over the weekend after a good start.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: Godzilla x Kong The New Empire is set to take a double-digit opening at Indian Box Office