Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Worldwide 11 Days: Naslen starrer sports drama records phenomenal run; grosses Rs 56 crore

Naslen starrer latest Malayalam sports drama, Alappuzha Gymkhana, is witnessing a banger box office trend. The Vishu 2025 release, directed by Khalid Rahman, turned out to be a big success for the makers at the box office. The movie not only performed well in Kerala but also found a significant audience in the international markets.

Alappuzha Gymkhana grosses Rs 56 crore globally in 11 days

Bankrolled by Plan B Motion Pictures, Alappuzha Gymkhana clocked over Rs 56 crore gross in its 11 days of theatrical run at the worldwide box office. The sports drama fetched around Rs 37 crore from the domestic markets, while the rest, USD 2.22 million (Rs 19 crore), came from the international territories.

With such an incredible performance, Alappuzha Gymkhana emerged as the second highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2025, after Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan, which ended up being a historic blockbuster at the box office.

Despite releasing in a busy week, the Naslen starrer not only found an audience but also bagged the title of the Vishu 2025 winner as the movie performed exceptionally better than its rival releases- Bazooka and Maranamass. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs further, as Mohanlal is returning to the big screen with a family drama, Thudarum, this weekend.

Watch Alappuzha Gymkhana trailer:

Alappuzha Gymkhana in cinemas now

Alappuzha Gymkhana is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

