Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff starrer already dropping at BO; Mints Rs 15.50 crore

Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: The Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer released on Friday. With a lower than expected opening, Baaghi 3 has already witnessed its first drop.

The fandom couldn't save Baaghi 3 and the box office collection stand proof of it. Baaghi 3 is not off to a great start at the box office. The Tiger Shroff and led film was tracking a Rs 20 crore to 22 crore first-day box office collection. However, the movie fell short of the Rs 20 crore mark on its Day 1. To make things worse, it witnessed a drop in its second-day collection. Baaghi 3 has minted Rs 15.50 crore collection on its day 2 at the box office.

The Ahmed Khan directorial witnessed a drop of over 12 percent, Box Office India reports. While it is not a huge drop for an action movie, it is an evident drop for the franchise that has given two successful Baaghi movies. But, it is to note that the previous two Baaghi movies witnessed a drop on day 2. The box office tracking website notes that the movie hasn't performed as expected in metros and other cities like Chandigarh and Jaipur. Baaghi 3 has kept the cash registers busy in Bihar, CP Berar, Nizam/ Andhra (Marathawada strong), Gujarat / Saurashtra on Saturday.

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 17.50 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 15.50 crore

Total Baaghi 3 collection - Rs 33 crore

BOI notes that the movie should do a decent business on Sunday. However, all eyes are set on the film's performance on Monday and Tuesday, given the Holi vacation. If the movie manages to pull through the test, Baaghi 3 will emerge as an HIT film. Do you think Baaghi 3 will witness an upward curve this week? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 3 Twitter Review: Netizens feel Tiger Shroff’s action & Shraddha Kapoor’s performance is ‘paisa vasool’

Credits :Box Office India

Read More