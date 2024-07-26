Bad Newz Box Office Collections 2nd Friday: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk movie adds Rs 1.75 crore on day 8; Aims to cross Rs 50 crore by end of weekend

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari and starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk held decently on 2nd Friday amidst stiff competition as it collected Rs 1.75 crore. The 8 day cume of Bad Newz stands at Rs 44.60 crore and it should try and hit Rs 50 crore by end of 2nd weekend. The movie will need to grow by atleast 50 percent on Saturday and consolidate further on Sunday to make that happen.

Bad Newz had a good first weekend and after the significant Monday drop, it has held quite decently. The tickets have been incentivised for moviegoers since Monday evening on BookMyShow and it is likely to continue for the rest of the movie's run. The aim for the Vicky Kaushal led dramedy will be to hit Rs 60 crore in India. The result will be seen as a positive, not because of the trend but because of the opening that the movie took. The opening shows that the film had urgency to be watched on the big screen and it is a mid-sized film; In other words, the films that are the bread and butter for the industry.

Bad Newz Is Performing Reasonably Well Internationally

Internationally, Bad Newz grossed 3 million dollars and it will end up doing around 4 million dollars. These are better numbers than recent Hindi releases like Sarfira, Munjya, Chandu Champion and Kill. This will ensure that Bad Newz hits the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide mark. Producers are likely to make 40 crore from theatrical share. Clubbed with non-theatrical share, the film will end up being a profitable proposition for its makers

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Bad Newz Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.35 Crore 2 Rs 10.25 Crore 3 Rs 11.25 Crore 4 Rs 3.50 Crore 5 Rs 3.60 Crore 6 Rs 3.10 Crore 7 Rs 2.80 Crore 8 Rs 1.75 Crore Total Rs 44.60 Crore Nett In 8 Days In India

Watch the Bad Newz Trailer

About Bad Newz:

Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) is a chef whose full focus is to bring a 'Meraki Star' to her restaurant. She has no time to pursue any kind of relationship. She gets attracted to Akhil Chaddha (Vicky Kaushal) at a common wedding. Although she has no plans of being in a relationship, she decides to give it a shot by terming it as a trial period. The two start to talk and soon even marry one another. They eventually realize that they are not compatible and part ways.

Saloni then moves to a hill station and starts to work at a 5-star hotel, which can give her another shot at a 'Meraki Star.' She finds the owner of the hotel, Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk), to be very likable and, most importantly, compatible. When a drunk Saloni sees a video of Akhil having moved on from their marriage, she wastes no time to take it to another level with Gurbir.

It doesn't turn out how she wishes to, but she finds her ex-husband, who has actually failed to move on, in her hotel room to surprise her on the occasion of one year of their anniversary. Saloni, being under the influence of alcohol, also sleeps with Akhil. After 6 weeks, she finds out that she is pregnant. She convinces both the men to take a paternity test, only to find out that they both are going to be fathers.

Saloni finds herself in a spot. Whom does she choose between the two men as her children's father? You have to watch Bad Newz to find that out.

Bad Newz In Theatres

Bad Newz plays at a theatre near you now. Have you watched the movie yet?

