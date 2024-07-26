Chandu Champion OTT Release EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how you can watch Kartik Aaryan starrer, but there’s a catch

Kartik Aaryan has been riding high on success with his recently released film Chandu Champion. The film directed by Kabir Khan has received lot of love from the audience and fans cannot stop gushing over the actor and his massive transformation. But in case you missed watching this biopic on Murlikanth Petkar in theatres then it has now come to the OTT Platform.

Chandu Champion is now available for rent on Amazon Prime. But Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned the date when this film will be available for all on the streaming giant.

Chandu Champion releasing on the OTT Platform

The much-loved film of Kartik Aaryan is now available for rent on Amazon Prime. But as per exclusive information received, we have learned that the Kabir Khan directorial will be released rent-free on the streaming giant on August 9. Yes! You heard that right.