Badhaai Do Box Office: Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar’s film collects Rs 4.30 crore in two days

Badhaai Do has shown a grown of over 65 percent on it’s second day as the film raked in Rs 2.70 crore on its Saturday taking the two-day total to Rs 4.30 crore. The jump has primarily come at the multiplexes, as a chain like PVR, which clocked Rs 45 lakh on opening day, jump in the range of Rs 70 Lakh on Saturday. The same has been the case at the two other chains namely – Inox and Cinepolis.

The film deals with the subject of LGBTQ and hence, the takers are bound to be limited, particularly on the theatrical medium. The jump in biz is a positive signal, as there was a possibility for the film to be absolutely flat on the second day too. Badhaai Do has behaved like a typical multiplex film, which showcases a growth in collections on Saturday, but now, given that it’s packaged as a family entertainer, it remains to be seen if another jump is in the offing on Sunday.

In the pandemic times, the Sunday jump has gone missing, but every film has a new story, and the eyes are on the big Sunday. Another jump would ensure a health trend of weekdays too, but a flat Sunday would put Badhaai Do in a wait and watch zone. There is a strong possibility for the film to put up a Monday equal to Friday owing to the partial holiday on account of Valentines Day, particularly in the metros.

The movie is targeting a weekend in the range of Rs 7.00 crore with a week one total upside of Rs 10 crore. A healthy trend will take the film past the Rs 20 crore mark, which will be a fair result for a film in this zone and star-cast, but it all depends on the jump in Sunday followed by the hold on Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

