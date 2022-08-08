Bimbisara First weekend box office collections; Emerges Hit, Second Biggest grosser for Kalyan Ram in 3 days

Bimbisara ended the box office woes of Tollywood, emerging as the first HIT in two months for the industry. The Kalyan Ram starrer fantasy film grossed over Rs. 25 crores in its first weekend at the Indian box office. The film is already the second biggest grosser for Kalyan Ram in three days and will likely become the career-best grosser beating his 2015 release Pataas today. The film also did well overseas, with $400K opening weekend, for a worldwide weekend of Rs. 29 crores approx.

The box office collections of Bimbisara at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 9.25 crores

Saturday - Rs. 7.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 8.75 crores

Total - Rs. 25.75 crores

The last two months, were disastrous for Tollywood, with films like Thank You, Rama Rao on Duty, Ante Sundaraniki, Pakka Commercial, etc failing to even take a start at the box office. This weekend saw a good turn of fortunes with Bimbisara emerging a HIT and Sita Ramam having a good opening weekend as well. The worldwide theatrical rights of the film were sold at Rs. 15 crores approx, which are already recovered with Rs. 17 crores share over the weekend.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Bimbisara in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 8.75 crores (Rs. 4.90 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 4.50 crores (Rs. 3.40 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 10 crores (Rs. 6.35 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 23.25 crores (Rs. 14.65 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 1.80 crores (Rs. 75 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 40 lakhs (Rs. 15 lakhs share)

Rest of India - Rs. 30 lakhs (Rs. 10 lakhs share)