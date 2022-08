Bimbisara First weekend box office collections; Emerges Hit, Second Biggest grosser for Kalyan Ram in 3 days

The last two months, were disastrous for Tollywood, with films like Thank You, Rama Rao on Duty, Ante Sundaraniki, Pakka Commercial, etc failing to even take a start at the box office. This weekend saw a good turn of fortunes with Bimbisara emerging a HIT and Sita Ramam having a good opening weekend as well. The worldwide theatrical rights of the film were sold at Rs. 15 crores approx, which are already recovered with Rs. 17 crores share over the weekend.