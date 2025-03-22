Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 37 Trends: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's movie to BRAVE IPL's wave on sixth Saturday

Chhaava arrived in cinemas more than a month ago. The historical actioner continues to move ahead in its theatrical run with pride. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the blockbuster movie has completed five weeks at the box office. The sixth weekend of Chhaava coincides with the arrival of IPL, however, the film doesn't seem to slow down.

Chhaava Witnesses Jump On 6th Saturday

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has been a crowd-puller in its theatrical release. Audience are flocking in theaters to watch the film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life since five weeks.

On Day 37, Chhaava has witnessed a jump in its business from what it earned on 36th day, i.e. Rs 1.75 crore. Going by the trends, the historical actioner is expected to mint in the range of Rs 2.5 crore at the Hindi box office.

As of now, it boasts of Rs 530.3 crore net business in India excluding Telugu version.

Chhaava Braves IPL's Wave

Chhaava continues to perform at its best in sixth weekend. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's movie will remain unaffected with the arrival of the 2025 Indian Premiere League which begins today. The first tournament of the IPL will be held between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the evening.

As per the trends, cinegoers have still chosen to watch Chhaava despite the arrival of IPL. This is to note that the historical actioner, helmed by Laxman Utekar, recently became the third highest grosser of Bollywood. It achieved this feat after surpassing Gadar 2 and Pathaan. The historical drama now stands under Jawan and Stree 2 which are at second and first spots respectively.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you.

