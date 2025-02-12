Box Office Comparison: How has Badass Ravi Kumar fared compared to other Himesh Reshammiya's films?

Himesh Reshammiya’s latest outing, Badass Ravikumar, has had a moderate run at the box office, with its collections expected to wrap under ₹10 crore net. While it hasn’t set the box office on fire, the film is in line with most of the actor-musician’s previous solo screen endeavors. Interestingly, despite its underwhelming theatrical reception, Badass Ravikumar remains a profitable venture for Reshammiya as a producer, thanks to pre-release recoveries from the title’s music and other rights.

Badass Ravikumar looks to gross ₹40 lakh today (February 12) and another ₹35 lakh tomorrow (February 13). With a limited growth trajectory, the film is likely to collect ₹1 crore more after its first week. While these numbers may seem modest, they are comparable to most of Reshammiya’s past screen projects.

Himesh Reshammiya’s Solo Hero Films - Box Office Performance

Year Film Total Nett Gross (₹) 2007 Aap Kaa Surroor 12.50 Cr 2008 Karzzzz 10.25 Cr 2009 Radio 0.75 Cr 2011 Damadamm! 0.75 Cr 2014 The Xposé 9.75 Cr 2016 Teraa Surroor 6.25 Cr 2020 Happy Hardy and Heer 0.25 Cr

From this comparison, it is evident that apart from Aap Kaa Surroor and Karzzzz, none of Reshammiya’s films have crossed ₹10 crore at the box office. Badass Ravikumar is performing on par with The Xposé, Teraa Surroor, and Radio, proving his core audience remains intact.

Badass Ravikumar, for those unversed, is a spin-off to Reshammiya’s 2014 offering. Directed by Keith Gomes in his feature debut, the action musical also stars Kirti Kulhari, Johnny Lever, and Prabhu Deva in key roles. The film faces competition from Lovyapa, starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, at the ticket windows. Meanwhile, Interstellar is also playing in parallel, though its niche fanbase isn’t significantly affecting the other two films' performances.

