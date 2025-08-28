OG USA Advance Booking Box Office: Pawan Kalyan scripts a comeback, hits USD 100K in North America in no time

After Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan is set to return to the cinemas with OG. The upcoming action drama, directed by Sujeeth, has generated quite a buzz on social media. The limited advance booking of OG is now open in the USA, and the reports are very encouraging.

OG records USD 100K pre-sales in North America

Advertisement

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, OG hit the USD 100K mark in the US pre-bookings. Around 50 shows in 3 locations have opened in advance as of now. Of which, some shows are completely sold out, including handicapped seats, while others are also filling fast.

With 28 days till the premieres, OG is expected to record solid pre-sales in North America. As more locations open advance booking, the movie will gain momentum. The pre-bookings hint towards a sensational start at the box office.

Will OG mark Pawan Kalyan’s comeback?

OG has immense hype among fans due to the combo of Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth, which is a good sign from a business perspective. In fact, the upcoming Telugu movie is selling tickets in the US at a better pace than Devara, War 2, and the last few Pawan Kalyan films.

With all the significant promotional assets yet to be released, the makers have an excellent opportunity to escalate the buzz and market it as the next big thing from Telugu cinema. It indeed needs a superb audience reception on its premiere day to be the perfect comeback for the Telugu star.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Pawan Kalyan's recent release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, was a big box office disappointment. The fate of OG will be very crucial for the Telugu star as well. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, OG also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and others. The movie is scheduled for release on September 25, 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Coolie Box Office Collections: Rajinikanth starrer surpasses 300cr in India