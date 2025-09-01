Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha continues its divine run, set to enter Rs 300 crore club

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, continues its divine run at the box office. The animated movie, presented by Hombale Films of Kantara and KGF fame, is still gaining traction in its 6th week. The super success of Mahavatar Narsimha proves yet again that content is the ultimate king! Irrespective of the star cast, huge budgets, massive scale, and widespread marketing, the animated movie emerged as one of the biggest profit-makers this year.

Advertisement

The animated movie maintained a strong hold against the new releases this weekend and took its total cume slightly closer to the triple-century mark at the worldwide box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha grosses Rs 6.25 crore in 6th weekend, eyes Rs 300 crore finish

Mahavatar Narsimha kicked off its theatrical run on a decent note. But, its word-of-mouth spread like wildfire, instantly boosting its box office appeal. Mounted on a modest budget, it grossed Rs 6.25 crore in its 6th weekend, bringing the total box office collection to Rs 264 crore gross in India.

Internationally, Mahavatar Narsimha clocked over USD 2.9 million, which is Rs 25.30 crore, as per Indian currency. The worldwide gross collection of the animated feature film now stands at Rs 289 crore, excluding the 3D prints’ earnings

It still needs Rs 11 crore more to zoom past the Rs 300 crore club. However, if we consider 3D earnings too, the Ashwin Kumar directorial movie has already surpassed the figure and is currently resting at Rs 318 crore gross, globally.

Advertisement

Box office collection of Mahavatar Narsimha is as follows:

Particulars Gross Box Office Week 1 Rs 49.25 crore Week 2 Rs 78.50 crore Week 3 Rs 76.00 crore Week 4 Rs 33.00 crore Week 5 Rs 21.00 crore 6th Weekend Rs 6.25 crore TOTAL INDIA Rs 264 crore gross (excl. 3D charges)

Rs 293 crore gross (incl. 3D charges) Overseas Rs 25.30 crore (USD 2.9 Million) WORLDWIDE Rs 289.30 crore (excl. 3D) Rs 318.30 crore (incl. 3D)

Mahavatar Narsimha in cinemas

Mahavatar Narsimha is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Lokah Worldwide Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer scores third biggest opening weekend of all time, L2 Empuraan and Thudarum top