Box Office: Mammootty starrer Bheeshma Parvam Tops 80 crores WW; Emerges fourth biggest Mollywood movie ever

Since its release in the start of the month, Mammootty led Bheeshma Parvam is posting impressive numbers at Malayalam hotspots. It has grossed Rs. 46.50 crores approx in India and another $4.60 million (Rs. 35 crores) approx internationally for a worldwide total of Rs. 81.50 crores approx at end of the third weekend. Though there will be competition from the release of RRR Friday onwards, it can still try reaching Rs. 50 crores full run in India.

The Amal Neerad directed and produced movie is the fourth biggest Mollywood movie ever globally. It will be stepping ahead of Kurup to emerge third-biggest today or at the very late on Tuesday.

In its third weekend, the film grossed Rs. 2.50 crores approx at the Indian box office, taking its total to Rs. 46.50 crores approx. Of this majority is coming from Kerala, with Rs. 2.30 crores in its third frame, taking its total to Rs. 42.50 crores in the state. The film is now the fourth highest grosser ever in the state, overtaking Drishyam, standing just behind Pulimurugan, Baahubali 2 and Lucifer. It has fared well outside Kerala as well though not as high as the other recent movies like Hridayam or Kurup. It has grossed Rs. 2 crores in Karnataka and Rs. 90 lakhs in Tamil Nadu.

The box office collections of Bheeshma Parvam at the Indian box office is as follows:

Week One - Rs. 33.80 crores (8 days)

Week Two - Rs. 10.20 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 50 lakhs

3rd Saturday - Rs. 90 lakhs

3rd Sunday - Rs. 110 lakhs

Total - Rs. 46.50 crores