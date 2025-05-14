Box Office: Mohanlal creates history with 4 first-ever Rs 100 crore records for Malayalam cinema
Mohanlal created history with four Rs 100 crore records for Malayalam cinema, including Thudarum, Pulimurugan, Empuraan, and more. This marks a new era for box office milestones.
When the history of Malayalam cinema is written, Superstar Mohanlal’s name will dominate the chapters on box office milestones. With Thudarum crossing Rs 100 crore at the Kerala box office on May 13, the veteran actor has now pulled off a feat no one else in the industry has. He scored four different first-ever Rs 100 crore records for Malayalam cinema.
When Pulimurugan became the first Malayalam film to gross Rs 100 crore globally, back in 2016, this century-game of Mohanlal started. The high-octane action entertainer, directed by Vysakh, features the star hero as Murugan, a fearless hunter. It introduced mass-centric storytelling into the Malayalam mainstream movies. The film’s success showcased the commercial potential of Mallu movies.
Fast forward to March 30, 2025, L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer, did the unthinkable again. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial became the first Malayalam film to gross Rs 100 crore in the international circuits alone. Thanks to its massive opening in the Middle East and North America, the feat is unbelievable. Empuraan had Mohanlal returning as the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally aka Abram Qureshi, and was backed by a dark, politically charged narrative with global appeal.
Barely days later, on April 4, Empuraan reached yet another landmark by becoming the first Malayalam film to earn Rs 100 crore in share revenue worldwide. That's also a rare feat for a Malayalam film ever.
And now, with Thudarum clocking over Rs 100 crore in Kerala alone, Mohanlal has added the first-ever Rs 100 crore grosser at the Kerala state box office to his name. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum reunited Mohanlal with Shobhana in a heart-wrenching thriller about loss, honor killing, and revenge.
Across generations and genres, Mohanlal has consistently expanded the box office ceiling for Malayalam cinema. While younger stars have found success in phases, it is Mohanlal who continues to redefine the scale and reach.
