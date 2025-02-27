Kubera release date: Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna's crime drama to hit big screens on THIS day

Kubera is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2025, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, fans had been eagerly awaiting an update on the official release date amid various speculations. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers finally announced the much-awaited release date.

Kubera is going to hit the big screens on June 20. To build excitement, the makers presented a striking new poster where Dhanush and Nagarjuna face each other while Jim Sarbh takes the spotlight.

Making the announcement this morning, they wrote on X, "A story of power..A battle for wealth..A game of fate..#SekharKammulasKuberaa is ready to deliver an enchanting theatrical experience from 20th June, 2025."

Take a look at the poster below:

Earlier, the makers of Kubera had released a teaser, offering a gripping preview of the film. The nearly one-minute clip introduces Dhanush’s character as a beggar and follows his journey toward fortune. Furthermore, his striking transformation adds more to the suspense.

Packed with high-energy action and thrilling chase sequences, the teaser builds intrigue around the story. Nagarjuna Akkineni is shown as a family man with a crucial yet mysterious role in the narrative. Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh also make brief appearances, hinting at their impactful supporting characters.

Take a look at the teaser below:

In an interview with Cinema Vikatan, director Sekhar Kammula shared how hesitant he initially felt to even narrate Kubera’s story to Dhanush. "When the story was ready, I was hesitant to narrate it to Dhanush. I was worried and doubted whether he knew me or not. However, when I called him, he surprised me and talked about his favorite films out of my filmography," he said.

The movie has been in production for several months and is now inching closer to its release date. What are your thoughts on Kubera? Share them with us in the comments below.