Box Office: Sinners surges back to No. 1 in week 4, tops Oppenheimer with USD 2.3M Thursday

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has presented a powerful comeback at the US box office in its fourth week, reclaiming the top spot from Marvel’s Thunderbolts and continuing its remarkable run. The horror musical hybrid earned a robust USD 2.3 million on its fourth Thursday, marking just a 27.8 percent drop from the previous week—a rare hold for a film in its fourth week.

Sinners also marked another first for a horror movie recently by adding 155 more theaters last Friday.

This strong performance places Sinners among the biggest fourth Thursday earners of all time for an R-rated release. It surpasses Oppenheimer’s USD 2 million, trailing only behind Deadpool & Wolverine and The Passion of the Christ. It also ranks as the second-highest fourth Thursday ever for an April release, edging out major blockbusters like Endgame, Infinity War, and The Jungle Book in both gross and drop percentage.

With a cumulative total of USD 225.4 million in the US alone, Sinners is now eyeing a spot in horror history. By Saturday, it is expected to surpass The Exorcist’s USD 233 million domestic haul to become the fourth highest-grossing horror film of all time in the US. The film is now confidently heading toward a final domestic total between USD 250 million and USD 280 million.

Directed, written, and produced by Coogler, Sinners is set in 1932 Mississippi and follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, played by Michael B. Jordan. The duo returns to their hometown seeking a fresh start, only to be haunted by a supernatural evil tied to their family’s past.

The film’s supporting cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, Jack O’Connell, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

The project was developed under Coogler’s Proximity Media banner and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Principal photography took place from April to July 2024, with longtime Coogler collaborator Ludwig Göransson contributing a haunting score and also serving as an executive producer.

Sinners opened in US theaters on April 18 to strong critical acclaim, with praise directed at Coogler for direction, Jordan for performance, and Göransson for elevating the film’s eerie atmospheric tone with his score. As of this writing, Sinners has grossed over USD 294.7 million worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of the year.

