Box Office: Snow White re-release scores USD 200K this weekend in over 1,300 US theaters

Disney’s Snow White returned to theaters this weekend, earning nearly USD 210K from over 1300 screens across the U.S. The re-release, which comes just days ahead of the film’s digital debut, earned a modest per-theater average of approximately USD 50.

Directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, the 2025 live-action reimagining of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has had a tumultuous journey since its inception. With a production budget estimated to be in the range of USD 240 to USD 270 million, it stands among Disney’s most expensive projects to date. As of now, the film has grossed USD 202.8 million worldwide — far short of the studio’s expectations.

The re-release appeared to be part of Disney’s strategy to sustain interest in the endeavor ahead of its digital rollout. Snow White is set to arrive on premium video on demand (PVOD) on Tuesday, May 13, with a purchase price of USD 29.99 and a rental price expected to be USD 24.99 for 48 hours. It will be available on other platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and YouTube as well.

Snow White premiered at the historic Alcázar of Segovia in Spain on March 12 and had its U.S. theatrical debut on March 21. While the film received mixed critical reception — with praise for Zegler’s portrayal of the Mouse House’s first princess — many critics and audiences expressed dissent over the creative liberties and narrative changes from the original 1937 animated classic. These included a modernized take on the Seven Dwarfs and a new character, Jonathan, who assists Snow White on her journey to reclaim her kingdom.

The film also sparked considerable controversy even before release, drawing attention for its color-blind casting, updates to the source material, and political remarks made by its stars. Zegler’s mockery of the original film also became a flashpoint in online discourse, which amplified to the point where fans began calling for boycotts.

Despite the high-profile cast and Disney’s marketing push, Snow White has struggled to find solid box office footing. With the PVOD release imminent, all eyes are on whether this model of viewing can help Disney recoup some production investment.

