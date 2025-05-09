Box Office: Revisiting The Conjuring film series as trailer for Last Rites gets released

Some of the most iconic horror films globally originate from Hollywood, specifically the Conjuring franchise. The most popular and horrifying fictional characters of the world include the likes of Anabelle and the Nun, originating from here. The last installment of the franchise was The Nun 2, released in 2023.

As the latest development, the franchise is set to move forward with The Conjuring part 4, i.e., The Conjuring: Last Rites. The trailer for the film was launched by the team very recently, while the film is scheduled for a September 5, 2025, release. As a Conjuring movie returns to the big screens, let’s revisit the previous installments of the film.

How The Conjuring films have performed at the box office

The popular franchise originated in 2013 with The Conjuring, helmed by James Wan and led by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. The film received a hugely positive response on its release, and hence, it grossed USD 319.2 million at the worldwide box office while being made with a budget of just USD 20 million.

A sequel was released in 2016 titled The Conjuring 2, bringing back James Wan as the director along with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga once again in the lead. Made on a budget of USD 40 million, double that of its first part, the film ended up grossing nearly equal to its first part with USD 321.8 million at the box office, also being the highest-grossing Conjuring film out of the present three.

The film series continued with the third part in 2021, titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. While the film was welcomed with mixed reviews, as it was released in theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic and helmed by Michael Chaves, it grossed only USD 206.4 million at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites brings back Michael Chaves as the director with the same leading duo as its previous installment. Despite the underperformance of the third installment, the fourth one still carries a lot of hype among the audience.

