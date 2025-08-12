Box Office: War 2 sees decent international presales of USD 1.35 million, 2 days before release; Targets a USD 8 million extended first weekend

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others is seeing a strictly decent response internationally, given the size of film that it is, and given the anticipation that everyone had for a film with two of the countries most loved stars. The total weekend advance bookings for War 2 at the end of 11th August, 2025, sit at USD 1.35 million and that's not good enough. With these advances, favourable word of mouth will only take it to an ordinary USD 7.5 - 8 million for the opening weekend, including the August 13 premieres.

Coolie Gears Up For A USD 2.3 - 2.5 Million International Start; A USD 8 Million Extended Weekend Is On The Cards

The day 1 of War 2 including premieres is looking to be USD 2.3 - 2.5 million. These numbers are atleast 50 percent less than what they should have been. With the presence of a major Telugu star like Jr NTR, a big initial number was expected in US atleast. But that hasn't happened with the movie only looking at USD 800-900 thousand from previews in US, as compared to USD 2.6 million that Devara did. Obviously Devara level bookings were not to be expected, but it should have done USD 1.5 plus million atleast.

Australia Is The Best Market For War 2 In Terms Of Potential Realised

The Hindi version of War 2, being a midweek release, is lagging. Though the advance is a bit better for the weekend, it is still not a game changer. Australia looks to be like the only market with potential realised, to an extent. A A$1M extended weekend is on the cards and that's pretty good. Regardless, the urgency to see two big stars do what they do best is not visible and that's disheartening. One would hope that the content of the movie lands, because if it doesn't, it will be catastrophic.

War 2 Stares At An Under Rs 100 Crore Global Opening Day

The global day one of War 2 is scaled down to under Rs 100 crore. An extended weekend of around Rs 325-350 crore is what is expected, as compared to Rs 400 crore for Coolie. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

