Brahmastra Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer slows on 2nd Tuesday as audience targets Friday offer

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles and Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan in supporting roles, went on overdrive in its second weekend, with Saturday and Sunday managing to grow in excess of 65 percent. The film successfully breached the Rs. 200 cr nett mark to become only the second Hindi original film in 2022 to manage it, The Kashmir Files being the first one. The film has also had a strong overseas haul and it is the first Hindi film in over 2 and a half years to manage these sort of numbers, the last being Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff led War.

Brahmastra stood at Rs. 212.40 cr nett after its second Monday, with Rs. 190.50 cr coming from Hindi and another Rs. 21.65 cr coming from the dubbed versions. With a worldwide gross of Rs. 349.50 crore in first 11 days, Brahmastra has managed to come through all the negativity. The film declined a little higher than normal with a Rs. 3.75 cr nett on day 12, taking the India nett total to Rs. 216.15 cr. The film will close its week at over Rs. 222 cr nett and the second weekend should again be strong as Brahmastra is essentially a weekend film. Also, leading multiplex chains are observing 'Nation Cinema Day', which means tickets will be available at a subsidised rate of Rs. 75 flat. The advance sales for third Friday are higher than all Bollywood films released this year and by a margin, 2 days before the day. The film, in all probability, can secure a double digit day 15 at the box office. But the footfalls before and after the cinema day will get affected because most prospective audience is trying to capitalise on the subsidised rates. The film will end its theatrical journey in India with a healthy lifetime in excess of Rs. 250 crore, thus emerging the highest grossing Hindi original film this year, domestically. It must be noted that the film is already the highest grossing Hindi origin film of 2022 in overeas and worldwide.