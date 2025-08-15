Coolie Day 2 India Box Office Estimates: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie grosses SMASHING Rs 61 crore on Independence holiday

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth had an exceptional second day at the India box office, grossing around Rs 61 crore. The hold is terrific on Independence day and it doesn't at all feel like the movie has a mixed word of mouth. The film is getting the love and the support of the paying public, and when that happens, nothing else really matters. Combined with the opening day Rs 75.50 crore, the collections of the Rajinikanth movie stand at Rs 136.50 crore gross after two days.

Coolie Grosses An Exceptional Rs 61 Crore Gross On Day 2 In India

The day 2 Tamil Nadu collections of Coolie are pegged at Rs 26.50 crore. The second best territory for Coolie are the Andhra states, where the movie has held exceptionally, grossing around Rs 12.75 crore. North India, Karnataka and Kerala follow suit in terms of vital contributions.

Coolie Targets Rs 250 Crore At The India Box Office, By The End Of The Extended Weekend

Coolie is going to have another couple of strong days at the box office, to propel it to a number of over Rs 250 crore. These collections are coming despite a clash with War 2. If not for the clash, the collections would be probably Rs 30 crore or so, more for the opening weekend.

Coolie Will Stand At A Worldwide Gross Of Over Rs 400 Crore After The Extended Weekend

Collections of Coolie overseas, continue to be terrific. The film will be standing at over Rs 400 crore worldwide after the extended opening weekend. The hold of the movie after the weekend will be interesting to observe. If the movie holds strong after the weekend, it can cross Jailer and Leo to emerge as the second highest Kollywood grosser worldwide, only behind 2.0. Even if that does not happen, the movie should be comfortably part of the top 5 Kollywood grossers of all time at the worldwide box office.

