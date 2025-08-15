Top 10 Highest Kollywood Opening Day In Andhra States: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie takes 2nd biggest start despite clash with War 2

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, took the second biggest opening among Tamil releases in Andhra states. It grossed Rs 17.75 crore and is just under Rajinikanth's own 2.0. The difference here is that Coolie managed Rs 17.75 crore, despite locking horns with War 2, featuring the Tollywood superstar Jr NTR. If not for the clash, the movie could have hit Rs 30 crore. A Rs 30 crore start would mean a new Kollywood record, and that too by a margin of an absurd 65-70 percent.

Advertisement

Coolie Takes 2nd Biggest Kollywood Opening In Andhra States; Would Have Topped List With Solo Release

Rajinikanth has a total of 5 movies in the list of top 10 highest opening Kollywood movies in Andhra states, and that's the highest for any actor. Apart from 2.0 and Coolie that occupy the top 2 spots, Kabali, Jailer and Darbar also make the cut. Audiences in the Andhra states have always treated Rajinikanth as their own star. For Coolie to give War 2 a run for its money in Andhra states speaks volumes. Infact, Coolie's day 2 is likely higher than War 2.

Other movies part of the list are Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Master and Beast, Vikram's I and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. To note, S Shankar is the biggest Kollywood director in Andhra states. He has 3 films in the list, and then there are also other blockbuster films of his that were earlier part of this list. Lokesh is also catching up to S Shankar's greatness in the twin states, with Coolie becoming his third film to enter the list after Leo and Master.

Advertisement

The Top Opening Kollywood Movies In Andhra States Are As Under

Rank Movie Gross Collections 1 2.0 Rs 18.3 crore 2 Coolie Rs 17.75 crore 3 Leo Rs 12 crore 4 Kabali Rs 11.75 crore 5 Jailer Rs 10.50 crore 6 Indian 2 Rs 10.25 crore 7 I Rs 9 crore 8 Master Rs 8.9 crore 9 Beast Rs 8.2 crore 10 Darbar Rs 7.5 crore

Coolie In Theatres

Coolie plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Coolie (Hindi) Day 2 Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj film jumps to Rs 6.50 crore on Independence Day