Coolie Hindi Advance Booking Update: Rajinikanth starrer sells SOLID 17,500 tickets in top chains for opening Thursday, one day out

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, continued to get good advance bookings for its Hindi version. Many theatres across India are seeing extremely good occupancies for the Hindi version. The film has sold 17,500 tickets in top chains for day 1, with a day to go. A final count of over 35,000 tickets can't be discounted at this point.

Coolie Sells 17,500 Tickets In Top Chains For Day 1 In Hindi, With 1 Day To Go; Targets Rs 4 Crore Plus Start

It is due to lower than required screen count for Coolie, due to its clash with War 2, that it will open to collections of around Rs 4 - 4.50 crore net, while it could have probably targetted a couple of crores more without the clash. The dubbed versions in the north market will contribute another Rs 1.50 crore net or so, pretty much on expected lines for a tentpole Tamil movie.

Coolie Flirts With All Time Kollywood Opening Day Record Worldwide

Coolie's pre-bookings overall are spectacular. The film's India opening will likely be second only to Leo among Kollywood movies. The international opening will be higher than Leo. The difference will decide which movie claims the top spot. The day 1 numbers look to be over Rs 140 crore, with Rs 150 crore, very much in contention. War 2 on the other hand, looks to take a Rs 90 crore global start. The opening battle is a one sided contest, but same can't be said about the lifetime battle. Both movies are running neck to neck and it is the film with the better overall reception, that will end up with the higher gross.

Coolie's Bookings Prove That Rajinikanth Is Still A Massive Draw

Coolie reaffirms the fact that Rajinikanth is still a huge draw. There have been a few underperformer, but he still enjoys the biggest market for a Tamil star. Lokesh on the other hand, is just flexing his pull as a star director. He will have the top two Kollywood openings under his name.

Coolie Hits Theatres On 14th August With North America Premieres On 13th August

