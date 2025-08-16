Coolie Day 3 India Box Office Estimates: Rajinikanth crime-drama looks to do an excellent Rs 48 crore gross on 1st Saturday BUT...

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth had yet another excellent day at the India box office, grossing Rs 47-48 crore. These are excellent numbers but the trend is slightly worrisome. The movie opened to collections of Rs 75.50 crore, added Rs 63.50 crore on day 2 (Independence Day holiday) and is likely putting up Rs 47.50 crore on day 3, taking the 3 day cume to Rs 186.50 crore. Going by how it is doing, the Sunday collections are going to drop down to around Rs 40 crore, giving the movie a weekend of a little over Rs 225 crore.

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of Coolie Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 75.50 crore 2 Rs 63.50 crore 3 Rs 47.50 crore Total Rs 186.50 crore

Coolie's Rs 47.50 Crore Day 3 Is Excellent But Given How It Started, The Numbers Should Have Been Closer To Rs 60 Crore

If the Saturday numbers of Coolie are seen, not taking into consideration the fact that it opened to the numbers it did, they are excellent and not many Tamil movies have really been able to manage it. The collections for the Tamil version of Coolie are on a steep fall. It is the Hindi and Telugu version collections that are sustaining to a degree. After Sunday, it is likely that the drops will be significant even for the Hindi and Telugu version. Regardless, the movie has already punched above its weight for these two versions. The underperformance in the home market will end up being the most talked thing about this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. If the trend is to be analysed, it will end up doing lower than what Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly did in Tamil Nadu.

Coolie Heads For A Rs 500 Crore Range Worldwide Finish Unless Something Surprising Happens

Coolie heads for a near Rs 500 crore global finish, but even that is subject to how it holds. The global weekend of Coolie will be around Rs 375 crore and for it to add less than Rs 125 crore after that will not be seen well. All things said, Coolie will still be among the top 5 highest Kollywood grosser worldwide and that just proves how big Rajinikanth continues to be. He will have 3 films in the top 5 list and what's important to note is that it is with 3 different directors.

