Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – A Complete Guide to the Movie Trilogy, Release Date, Key Characters, and More Details
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy brings the series’ final arc to the big screen. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming movie trilogy. READ
The long-awaited Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie trilogy is officially happening. This final chapter in Demon Slayer’s story will bring the ultimate showdown between the Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan Kibutsuji to the big screen. Here’s everything we know so far.
Release Date and Distribution
As per the Corps Gathering event on March 1, the first movie in the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy will hit theaters on July 18, 2025. The films will be distributed worldwide by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, excluding select Asian territories. This trilogy marks the first original theatrical adaptation since Mugen Train (2020), which became the highest-grossing film of that year, surpassing even Hollywood releases.
What Is ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ About?
As reported by Collider, the Infinity Castle arc is the final battle of the series, where Tanjiro Kamado and the strongest Hashira infiltrate Muzan Kibutsuji’s shifting fortress. The castle, a maze-like structure with gravity-defying architecture, serves as the battlefield for intense fights against Muzan’s most powerful Upper Rank demons.
The trilogy will likely cover the Infinity Castle Arc (Chapters 137-183) and possibly the Sunrise Countdown Arc (Chapters 184-205), bringing Demon Slayer’s story to a cinematic conclusion.
Who’s in the Movie?
As per Crunchyroll’s announcement, returning cast members include:
- Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado
- Akari Kitō as Nezuko Kamado
- Kana Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji
- Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka
- Toshihiko Seki as Muzan Kibutsuji
The trilogy will also introduce Tamayo, a demon doctor who plays a key role in the fight against Muzan.
How to Watch ‘Demon Slayer’ in Order
For newcomers, here’s the recommended watch order, as mentioned by Anime News Network:
- Season 1: Unwavering Resolve Arc (Episodes 1-26)
- Movie or Season 2 Part 1: Mugen Train Arc (Episodes 27-33)
- Season 2 Part 2: Entertainment District Arc (Episodes 34-44)
- Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc (Episodes 45-55)
- Season 4: Hashira Training Arc (Episodes 56-63)
As per Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini, the Infinity Castle trilogy is expected to be "one of the truly epic and consequential pop-cultural events of our time." With breathtaking animation from ufotable and a gripping final battle, this trilogy is set to be one of the biggest anime events of 2025, bringing Demon Slayer to a spectacular close.
