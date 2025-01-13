Ennu Swantham Punyalan Worldwide Weekend Box Office: Mollywood comedy-drama has a poor weekend of under Rs 2 crore
Ennu Swantham Punyalan recorded a little under Rs 2 crore in the first weekend at the global box office. The Malayalam comedy thriller was released on Friday.
Ennu Swantham Punyalan was among the several movies that were released on January 10, 2025. The fantasy comedy thriller arrived in theaters amid the successful rival release, Marco at the Mollywood box office. Directed by Mahesh Madhu, the recently released Malayalam film has moved past its opening weekend and is struggling at the box office.
Ennu Swantham Punyalan Grosses Around Rs 2 Crore In First Weekend Globally
Produced by Ligo John, Ennu Swantham Punyalan had a poor opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Starring Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, and Anaswara Rajan, the Mollywood entertainer grossed Rs 1.9 crore globally. This is to note that the bilingual film has been released in Malayalam and Tamil languages worldwide.
Ennu Swantham Punyalan Facing Competition With Marco
Ennu Swantham Punyalan didn't meet the expectations in the first three days of its release, considering the Makar Sankranthi/Pongal weekend. It failed to pull the audience to theaters unlike other successful movies ranging from a variety of genre.
Going by its global collections so far, the audience are preferring to watch Malayalam blockbuster, Marco instead. Starring Unni Mukundan, the gruesome action thriller recently entered Rs 100 crore club at the worldwide box office.
Mollywood cinema has been flourishing in recent times. While the Malayalam industry boasts of successful movies like Marco, it also has some underperformers and Ennu Swantham Punyalan is one of them. Now, 2025 awaits the releases of Bazooka and L2: Empuraan in the near future.
Ennu Swantham Punyalan In Theatres
