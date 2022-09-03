Top Gun Maverick completes 100 day run at the Indian box office

Top Gun: Maverick is continuing its phenomenal flight and completed 100 day run in India yesterday. The film has grossed Rs. 48 crores plus so far and is collecting at similar levels for the last four weeks. In its fourteenth week, the film was playing at 38 cinemas across India and collected Rs. 36.40 lakhs, which was around 22 per cent better than what it did in the thirteenth week. The film has retained those 38 for this week and added a few taking the count to over 40.

The film has collected over Rs. 1 crore after the tenth week, which is an extreme rarity in modern times. The only three known movies that did this since 2010 are Avatar, Baahubali 2 and Gravity. Even the likes of 3 Idiots and The Jungle Book, which had leggy rain with big grosses, fell short of the feat. It will be interesting to see how long Top Gun can continue to hold and whether it may go on to hit Rs. 50 crores final number.

The week-wise box office collections of Top Gun: Maverick at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week 0 - Rs. 3.46 crores

Week 1 - Rs. 21.87 crores

Week 2 - Rs. 8.33 crores

Week 3 - Rs. 4.04 crores

Week 4 - Rs. 3.25 crores

Week 5 - Rs. 2.05 crores

Week 6 - Rs. 1.33 crores

Week 7 - Rs. 0.66 crores

Week 8 - Rs. 0.60 crores

Week 9 - Rs. 0.54 crores

Week 10 - Rs. 0.61 crores

Week 11 - Rs. 0.36 crores

Week 12 - Rs. 0.35 crores

Week 13 - Rs. 0.30 crores

Week 14 - Rs. 0.36 crores