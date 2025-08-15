Why is Superman Getting an Early OTT Release? James Gunn Reveals

James Gunn’s Superman has hit the digital screens within just a month of the movie being released in theaters. The David Corenswet starrer had an exceptional run at the box office, with the fans loving the storyline and the chemistry between the characters.

While it was previously announced by the DC head about the superhero film’s OTT release, fans wonder what could be the reason, as it does not fit in the 45-90 day window.

To put an end to the fan theories, Gunn revealed to Screen Rant that the decision taken was “complicated.”

James Gunn reflects on Superman’s OTT release

While sitting down for a conversation with the media portal, Gunn shared that he wanted everyone to watch Superman before Season 2 of Peacemaker is dropped. The filmmaker explained, “Well, it’s very complicated, but the truth is it is because of Peacemaker. I originally thought Peacemaker was going to be coming out next month.”

He further stated, “There were a lot of things that were beyond our control, so that Peacemaker is coming out now, and, at the end of the day, I wanted everyone to be able to see Superman that wanted to, even those people who couldn’t get to a theater before Peacemaker. And that’s really the reason for it.”

As for the film, Superman’s timeline serves as a string of events ahead of the Peacemaker. The show is also expected to star characters such as Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Maxwell Lord.

Meanwhile, the digital release of Superman will also include a special gig, deleted scenes, and Gunn’s special message for the fans in the director’s commentary segment.

Apart from Corenswet, the movie also stars Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult in the titular roles of Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively.

For the plot of the movie, the official synopsis reads, “When Superman gets drawn into conflicts at home and abroad, his actions are questioned, allowing tech billionaire Lex Luthor to get the Man of Steel out of the way for good. Will intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Superman's four-legged companion, Krypto, be able to help him before it's too late?”

Superman is available to stream on Prime Video.

