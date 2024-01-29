Fighter Box Office: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer emerges number 1 film in the world for the weekend

Hrithik Roshan led Fighter was the #1 film at the worldwide box office for the weekend ending 28th January 2024. As per estimates provided by box office tracking service Comscore, the Siddharth Anand directed film grossed USD 25.14 million over the weekend globally, which placed it at the top of the chart, ahead of the Hollywood romcom Anyone But You.

Fighter becomes the third Bollywood production to achieve this coveted feat, following in the footsteps of Brahmastra and Animal. Three other Indian films, namely Master, RRR, and Leo, have previously claimed the top spot on the worldwide box office chart, making it a total of six Indian films in the last four years, something which once seemed unattainable.

Indian Films Clinching The Top Spot Worldwide Can Be A Frequent Happening

Even though there were big openers like Baahubali 2, 2.0, etc which collected more than, say a Fighter or a Master, they used to fall short of clinching the top spot due to the presence of larger Hollywood or Chinese films during those weekends. For an Indian film to top the chart, the ones from Hollywood have to be low, which rarely happened in pre-COVID days but nowadays the weekends when the top film on the chart collects USD 25-50 million are frequent. If the stars align, a big Indian film during one such weekend can top the chart.

Although the occurrence has become more commonplace, it remains a noteworthy and remarkable feat when an Indian film manages to clinch the top spot on a global chart.

The top ten films at the worldwide box office for the weekend ending 28th January are as follows:

Fighter - 25,140,000

Anyone But You - USD 19,000,000

The Beekeeper - USD 18,321,382

Wonka - USD 13,710,000

Poor Things - USD 13,048,000

Johnny Keep Walking! - USD 12,489,021

Mean Girls - USD 11,600,000

Migration - USD 10,358,000

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - USD 9,820,000

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom - USD 8,874,800