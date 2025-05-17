Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines scores USD 5.5M previews, eyes franchise-best USD 50M opening weekend

Final Destination: Bloodlines has announced its arrival at the US box office with deadly precision, raking in a strong USD 5.5 million from Thursday previews. This solid start positions the horror sequel for a potential franchise-best opening weekend, with early projections indicating a USD 45 to USD 50 million three-day total.

The sixth installment in the long-running Final Destination franchise is already outperforming several genre contemporaries in preview earnings. Its USD 5.5 million haul puts it ahead of Scream 5 (USD 3.5M), Sinners (USD 4.7M), and A Quiet Place Part II (USD 4.8M), while trailing slightly behind Scream VI (USD 5.7M) and Nope (USD 6.7M).

Advertisement

Comparisons also place it above Halloween Kills (USD 4.9M) and on par with Halloween Ends (USD 5.4M), suggesting strong momentum heading into the weekend.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Bloodlines breathes new life into the series after a 14-year hiatus. Written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, the film centers on a college student played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana who inherits her grandmother’s ability to foresee death. As terrifying premonitions begin to haunt her, she must fight fate to save her family, who start dying under mysterious and gruesome circumstances.

The cast also includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and series veteran Tony Todd in his final appearance.

Initially marketed as a re-imagining, the project was later confirmed by franchise creator Jeffrey Reddick to be a direct continuation of the saga. Filming took place in Vancouver between March and May 2024, with Warner Bros. Pictures handling distribution.

Advertisement

Critics have responded positively to Bloodlines, making it the best-reviewed film in the franchise to date. Its blend of supernatural horror, emotional stakes, and franchise nostalgia appears to be resonating well with both longtime fans and newcomers.

Marking a triumphant return for the Final Destination series, the movie is on track to stage the best franchise opening to date, in the range of USD 45 to USD 50 million.

Notably, genre competitor Sinners is still hot at the box office and could pose a threat to Bloodlines’ overall run in the States. With strong word of mouth, regardless, Bloodlines is on track to become the series’ most commercially successful entry yet.

ALSO READ: Final Destination Bloodlines Review: Sixth installment of the beloved horror franchise doesn't fully meet expectations set by its predecessors, despite its gory highs