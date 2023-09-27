Fukrey 3 Box Office Preview: Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat starrer run time, screen count, & opening day

Following the success of Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjoot Singh, and Richa Chaddha are reuniting on Fukrey 3. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and the trailer had created curiosity upon its launch. Fukrey 3 has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 150 minutes 18 seconds (2 hours 30 minutes 18 seconds).

Fukrey 3 to release on 2700 screens in India

Gearing up for a release on September 28, Fukrey 3 is getting a wide release in India on approximately 2700 screens, making it the widest release for the franchise to date. The distributor, Anil Thadani has gone big with the release, banking on the strong recall value of the franchise. The advance bookings for Fukrey 3 opened on Saturday evening and the response has been reasonable.

As off Wednesday at 12 pm, Fukrey 3 sold approximately 17,000 tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. The comic caper will be looking to score a final advance in the vicinity of 40,000 tickets in the three chains, which is more or less in the same range as films like Samrat Prithviraj (41,000 tickets), Raksha Bandhan (35,000 tickets), Ram Setu (39,000 tickets), Bholaa (36,000 tickets) and Shamshera (46,000 tickets), bigger than the likes of Cirkus (31,000 tickets), Bhediya (33,000 tickets) and Shehzada (30,000 tickets).

The film showed a good pace on the first day of advance but then slowed down a little, as booking in the north of 50,000 tickets would have been an excellent result. It’s certainly a case of Thursday release as opposed to the conventional Friday opening. Nonetheless, a good start is on the cards, as being a youth-friendly franchise, strong walk-ins are expected. The holiday on account of Eid in some centers will also push the walk-in for the film.

Fukrey 3 will target an opening around Rs 8 crore

At this point in time, Fukrey 3 should be looking at an opening day somewhere around the 8 crore mark, and then see the nominal dip in business on Friday, followed by those big weekend gains to pack a punch through the four-day run. The bonus for Fukrey is the holiday on Monday on account of Gandhi Jayanti, which should help it hold at strong numbers on the fifth day too. It’s a youth film and the opening day business will be heavily dependent on the walk-in audience from college students. Ideally, a start of Rs 10 to 12 crore would have been a great signal, more so because the last film too opened at Rs 8 crore in 2017.

With a better music album and concrete plastering of the release date, the start would have definitely been better than what it is headed for now but nonetheless, there is a holiday period ahead and anything above the Rs 8 crore mark would set up the base for a strong trend in the long run.

