Gadar 2, Jailer and OMG 2 Box Office: Indians spend 140 crore to watch films in theatres on Independence Day

The Independence Day Holiday proved to be a bonanza for exhibitors across the country as people stepped out to watch feature films in cinema halls in big numbers. While the top 3 picks for the audiences were Gadar 2, Jailer, and OMG 2, holdover releases like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bhola Shankar and Oppenheimer too ran at optimum capacity in limited showcasing. The 3 new releases grossed Rs 127 crore on August 15, whereas the holdovers contributed around Rs 13 crore to the full-day total.

Gadar 2 and Jailer rule the Indian Box Office

Leading the race was Sunny Deol aka. Tara Singh, as Gadar 2 collected Rs 65 crore, facing capacity issues at most places. If not for a clash in the Hindi markets, the film would have clocked Rs 85 crore plus on Independence Day with ease. The 5-day total of Gadar 2 is Rs 263 crore GBOC emerging an all time blockbuster. Second to Gadar 2 was the Rajinikanth-led Jailer, which on the sixth day of its release collected Rs 42 crore. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is also a blockbuster and a much-in-time for Rajinikanth, who has made a comeback after some disappointing outings. The 6-day total of Jailer stands at Rs 234 crore GBOC.

The Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 also scored good numbers on Tuesday with all India gross expected in the vicinity of Rs 20 crore. The 5-day total of OMG 2 stands at Rs 80 crore. The Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani grossed Rs 4 crore on Independence Day, whereas Chiranjeevi’s disaster, Bholaa Shankar scored Rs 3 crore. Oppenheimer was the next on the list with Rs 2 crore and other films like Mission Impossible 7, Meg, Barbie, and Byomkesh O Durgo Rohosyo contributed approximately Rs 3 crore.

Indians spend Rs 140 crore for big screen experience on Independence Day

All the aforementioned films collectively put together Rs 140 crore on Independence Day and some estimate of average ticket price suggests footfalls in the North of 75 lakh. We are talking of Gross in specific in this article, as full-day gross is actually the absolute amount paid by the audience to buy tickets in cinema halls on Independence Day, whereas the net revenue is the earning for cinema owners, distributors/producers after deducting the government taxes.

GBOC of feature films on Independence Day

Gadar 2: Rs 65 crore

Jailer: Rs 42 crore

OMG 2: Rs 20 crore

Rocky Rani: Rs 4 crore

Bholaa Shankar: Rs 3 crore

Oppenheimer: Rs 2 crore

Others: Rs 3 crore

Total: Rs 140 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: Box Office: Gadar 2, OMG 2 & RRPK collectively make for biggest day of Hindi Cinema with 72.50 crore on Sunday