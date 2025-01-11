Game Changer Day 2 Hindi Box Office Trends: Ram Charan Kiara Advani Movie Loses Momentum on Saturday
Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer saw a drop in momentum at the Hindi box office on Saturday, struggling to sustain its opening day numbers amidst mixed audience response.
Game Changer, a potent political action drama skillfully crafted by S. Shankar and starring Ram Charan in a double role alongside Kiara Advani, minted Rs 7 crore on its opening day in the Hindi market. However, it slowed down on Day 2 of its release.
Notably, Rs 3 crore of the reported Day 1 revenues came from the producers buying tickets for the film in bulk.
From the initial performance of Game Changer at the Hindi box office, things aren’t looking favorable. The film can only escape bombing if things turn around over the weekend, with audiences flocking to theaters for entertainment.
The movie needs to make Rs 55 crore at the Hindi box office to be considered a hit, but as mentioned earlier, the prospects don’t appear promising. The film faces stiff competition from Fateh, another average offering starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez.
The latter film not only features these well-known Hindi stars but also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and more, adding depth and diversity to the lineup. Fateh revolves around an ex-officer fighting a cyber syndicate.
Returning to Game Changer, the movie’s opening day performance across India stood at Rs 60 crore gross. Shankar’s maiden Telugu-language film barely crossed Rs 43 crore in Andhra. Excluding Andhra, the film earned Rs 4.2 crore in Karnataka, Rs 2.5 crore in Tamil Nadu, and Rs 0.25 crore in Kerala. In the rest of India, it grossed Rs 10 crore.
Game Changer marks Ram Charan’s first solo film in six years. His last solo release was the 2019 Boyapati Srinu directorial Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which also coincidentally starred Kiara Advani.
